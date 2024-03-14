Sports
The 2021-2023 Michigan Football Mount Rushmore
There's no denying that the past three seasons of college football have been magical for Michigan fans. With three consecutive Big Ten Championships, three consecutive College Football Playoff appearances, and a National Championship to boot, it was an unprecedented era for the program.
Some people in the off-season enjoy building metaphorical Mount Rushmores of certain eras. Today we want to know who has been on your Mount Rushmore of Michigan football for the past three seasons.
This is a difficult exercise made even more difficult because some players attended all three years, while others saw only one or two. For example, it's hard to rule out someone who rushed for five touchdowns against Ohio State, but I don't have Hassan Haskins on my Mount Rushmore. The same goes for David Ojabo, who was a monster in 2021 but then went to the NFL.
Another one-hit wonder I couldn't include on the list is Olu Oluwatimi, who was with the Wolverines for just one season. You know your program is in a good place when a Rimington Award winner doesn't make your Mount Rushmore in just three years.
On the other hand, it was very tempting to include players like Mason Graham and Will Johnson, who were freshmen in 2022 and sophomores in 2023. While they undoubtedly played a big role in the national championship game, they narrowly missed my personal Mount Rushmore.
The biggest omission was without a doubt Michael Barrett. The winningest player in Michigan history was there for the entire run and was as reliable as they come.
Here are all my honorable mentions:
- JJ McCarthy
- Hassan Haskins
- Donovan Edwards
- Ronnie Bell
- Roman Wilson
- Colston Loveland
- Trevor Keegan
- Andreas Steuber
- Olu Oluwatimi
- Kris Jenkins
- David Ojabo
- Mason Graham
- Ken Smith
- Michael Barrett
- Will Johnson
- Rod Moore
- Dax Hill
- Jake Moody
This leaves us with my picks for Michigan's 2021-23 Mount Rushmore:
RB Blake Choir
Corum joins the incredibly minuscule list of people who promised a National Championship and actually delivered. He was instrumental in the change of pace in 2021 before a Heisman-caliber season in 2022. If Corum stayed healthy, I'm confident we'd be talking about a Heisman Trophy winner.
He followed that up with an excellent 2023, in which he broke the Michigan rushing touchdown record. There's no way an All-American who now holds the Michigan scoring record wouldn't make my Mount Rushmore. Things are done.
AND Zak Zinter
This may be a controversial choice over someone like JJ McCarthy, but you can't rule out the offensive line of your Michigan Mount Rushmore. It was the heartbeat of the team throughout the Harbaugh era, and Zinter was the best of the best. Zinter, a 2023 All-American, was a stalwart right guard during the three-year run and was even a three-time All-Big Ten selection.
While his injury against Ohio State in 2023 was crushing, the team rallied behind him to beat the Buckeyes and win the National Championship. Who knows where this team will be without his presence on the offensive line.
DE Aidan Hutchinson
The national media tends to give Hutch a lot of the credit for changing the culture and narrative in Michigan, and I tend to agree with them. Although he was only at Michigan for one of three years, he had one of the best seasons in college football history in 2021. His fourteen sacks are the most in a single season in Michigan history, and he also nearly won the Heisman title. as a defensive goal, which would have been unprecedented.
Quite simply, Hutchinson was unblockable. The NFL recognized that since he was the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft. Heading into the 2021 Ohio State game, many thought the Buckeyes were unbeatable, but Hutchinson led the charge with three sacks on C.J. Stroud.
DB Mike Sainristil
Sainristil may not be the most physically imposing player, but he has certainly been the heart and soul of Michigan's defense in recent years. He was the definition of coachable as he seamlessly transitioned from wide receiver to cornerback to nickelback to wherever the coaches asked him to play. He was always in the right place at the right time and was on the right side of some of the biggest moments.
Despite Sainristil's small stature, he was one of the team's most confident tacklers. His interception in the National Championship sealed the victory and will forever remain in Michigan lore.
I've given my choices, but who's on your Mount Rushmore? Should JJ McCarthy be included? Did I pick the wrong offensive lineman? Need more love given to Jake Moody? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.maizenbrew.com/2024/3/13/24098525/michigan-wolverines-college-football-mount-rushmore-blake-corum-aidan-hutchinson-jj-mccarthy
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Star Wars child actor Jake Lloyd in mental health rehab center after psychotic break last year, mom says
- The 2021-2023 Michigan Football Mount Rushmore
- I'm not surprised that people are suing dating app companies because our swiping addiction is making us miserable.georgina lawton
- Dengue fever is an epidemic in Brazil and all over the world. Can a new vaccine stop it?
- Investigation begins after 7 killed, 27 injured in China fried chicken shop explosion | The powerful 790 KFGO
- House passes bill that could ban TikTok in the United States
- Fun Family Activities at the 2024 St. Patrick's Day Festival
- Should have been a winner by default: Satya Nadella's competent take on Google AI amid backlash over Gemini's inaccuracies
- 352 House members vote to approve a bill that could ban TikTok
- UK's climate crisis adaptation plan falls far short of what is needed | climate crisis
- Ravindra and Kerr win top honors at the New Zealand cricket awards
- Visiting North Sumatra, Acting Governor Hassanudin Welcomes Arrival of Indonesian President Joko Widodo