The 2021-2023 Michigan Football Mount Rushmore

There's no denying that the past three seasons of college football have been magical for Michigan fans. With three consecutive Big Ten Championships, three consecutive College Football Playoff appearances, and a National Championship to boot, it was an unprecedented era for the program.

Some people in the off-season enjoy building metaphorical Mount Rushmores of certain eras. Today we want to know who has been on your Mount Rushmore of Michigan football for the past three seasons.

This is a difficult exercise made even more difficult because some players attended all three years, while others saw only one or two. For example, it's hard to rule out someone who rushed for five touchdowns against Ohio State, but I don't have Hassan Haskins on my Mount Rushmore. The same goes for David Ojabo, who was a monster in 2021 but then went to the NFL.

Another one-hit wonder I couldn't include on the list is Olu Oluwatimi, who was with the Wolverines for just one season. You know your program is in a good place when a Rimington Award winner doesn't make your Mount Rushmore in just three years.

On the other hand, it was very tempting to include players like Mason Graham and Will Johnson, who were freshmen in 2022 and sophomores in 2023. While they undoubtedly played a big role in the national championship game, they narrowly missed my personal Mount Rushmore.

The biggest omission was without a doubt Michael Barrett. The winningest player in Michigan history was there for the entire run and was as reliable as they come.

Here are all my honorable mentions:

JJ McCarthy

Hassan Haskins

Donovan Edwards

Ronnie Bell

Roman Wilson

Colston Loveland

Trevor Keegan

Andreas Steuber

Olu Oluwatimi

Kris Jenkins

David Ojabo

Mason Graham

Ken Smith

Michael Barrett

Will Johnson

Rod Moore

Dax Hill

Jake Moody

This leaves us with my picks for Michigan's 2021-23 Mount Rushmore:

RB Blake Choir

Corum joins the incredibly minuscule list of people who promised a National Championship and actually delivered. He was instrumental in the change of pace in 2021 before a Heisman-caliber season in 2022. If Corum stayed healthy, I'm confident we'd be talking about a Heisman Trophy winner.

He followed that up with an excellent 2023, in which he broke the Michigan rushing touchdown record. There's no way an All-American who now holds the Michigan scoring record wouldn't make my Mount Rushmore. Things are done.

AND Zak Zinter

This may be a controversial choice over someone like JJ McCarthy, but you can't rule out the offensive line of your Michigan Mount Rushmore. It was the heartbeat of the team throughout the Harbaugh era, and Zinter was the best of the best. Zinter, a 2023 All-American, was a stalwart right guard during the three-year run and was even a three-time All-Big Ten selection.

While his injury against Ohio State in 2023 was crushing, the team rallied behind him to beat the Buckeyes and win the National Championship. Who knows where this team will be without his presence on the offensive line.

DE Aidan Hutchinson

The national media tends to give Hutch a lot of the credit for changing the culture and narrative in Michigan, and I tend to agree with them. Although he was only at Michigan for one of three years, he had one of the best seasons in college football history in 2021. His fourteen sacks are the most in a single season in Michigan history, and he also nearly won the Heisman title. as a defensive goal, which would have been unprecedented.

Quite simply, Hutchinson was unblockable. The NFL recognized that since he was the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft. Heading into the 2021 Ohio State game, many thought the Buckeyes were unbeatable, but Hutchinson led the charge with three sacks on C.J. Stroud.

DB Mike Sainristil

Sainristil may not be the most physically imposing player, but he has certainly been the heart and soul of Michigan's defense in recent years. He was the definition of coachable as he seamlessly transitioned from wide receiver to cornerback to nickelback to wherever the coaches asked him to play. He was always in the right place at the right time and was on the right side of some of the biggest moments.

Despite Sainristil's small stature, he was one of the team's most confident tacklers. His interception in the National Championship sealed the victory and will forever remain in Michigan lore.

I've given my choices, but who's on your Mount Rushmore? Should JJ McCarthy be included? Did I pick the wrong offensive lineman? Need more love given to Jake Moody? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.