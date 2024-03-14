Austin grad wraps up run with Grand Canyon University hockey team – Austin Daily Herald

Sports
Austin grad wraps up his run with the Grand Canyon University hockey team
Published on Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Austin graduate Kory Potach traveled halfway across the country to play the sport he loves, and now he's ready to return to the area after seeing what it really means to challenge yourself.
Potach spent the last five years at Grand Canyon University, located in Phoenix, Arizona, and he served as team captain of their Division 1 ACHA team for four of those seasons. During that time he learned a lot about hockey and a lot about life.
It was nothing short of amazing. It's a different style of hockey than we had up north, but it was fun and I enjoyed every second of it, Potach said. It's a lot of time management. The most important thing I learned is how to live my life outside of my parents' influence. It was certainly challenging at times, but as the years went by, I learned to take advantage of the time off and matured much more. I have matured and made a lot of connections that will really help me in my career.
Potach recently wrapped up his hockey journey at GCU when the team lost 5-0 to No. 1 ranked Minot State University in the second round of the ACHA Division 1 Men's Hockey Championships in St. Louis on March 8.
This year marked the first time GCU has ever appeared in the ACHA Division 1 Championships and the No. 17 seed Lopes defeated No. 16 Illinois State University in the first round.
He played in both playoff games for the Lopes, marking his first time experiencing postseason play in college.
When I played my first game, it was the first year we were a Division 1 team, Potach said. The competition was a shock to us, but as the years went by we brought in some top players and have a great coaching staff who know the game. Being part of our growth is something I will never forget.
At GCU, Potach played with players from California, Washington, Colorado, Canada and Ukraine.
“We had a lot of guys who introduced a different style of play,” Potach said. It was nice to get to know the game a bit here.
Potach, who played junior hockey for the Rochester Grizzlies before committing to GCU. This past season, Potach played 32 games as a forward for the Lopes, finishing with a goal and an assist. Potach had eight career goals and eight career assists in a franchise-record 83 games played at GCU.
In his time out west, Potach survived a league jump, a pandemic and a lot of hockey.
I enjoyed getting away from home and experiencing something new. It's a different culture here, Potach said. The pandemic has been interesting, to say the least. Many places were closed and the campus was very deserted as it was only half full, but it was nice to have gone a year as a student without playing sports.
Potach plans to return to the area as he has a job with Majestic Events in Rochester. The company helps organize special events, such as weddings and private parties. He looks forward to returning to his roots with a renewed commitment to hard work and dedication.
It's a great group of guys and it's like being on a team in a way, Potach said of Majestic Events. I worked with them last summer and I'm happy to do it again.
