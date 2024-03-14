Purple Eagles power themselves past JMU

Next game: at Towson 15-3-2024 | 03:00 March. 3 (Fri) / 3:00 PM bee Towson History

Harrisonburg, Va.The Niagara baseball team won the second game of a two-game midweek series with an 8-5 win over James Madison.

How it happened

The first three innings were scoreless before the Purple Eagles opened the score in the top of the fourth inning. Eric Rataczak singled through the right side with one out in the inning. Three pitches later Gavin Schrader homered to left center to give Niagara a 2-0 lead in the fourth.

Nick Groves led off the top of the sixth inning with a walk. Brady Desjardins followed the walk with a double to right, putting runners on second and third base with no outs. Rataczak then grounded out to give Niagara a 3-0 lead. Schrader then walked, putting runners on the corners with one out. After a pitching change and a popout, Vincent Mauro hit a double down the left field line that drove both runners home, making it 5-0.

In the bottom of the sixth, JMU responded with a two run homer to make it a 5-2 game. Later in the inning they added two more runs to make it a Niagara lead.

Niagara responded in the top of the seventh inning as Jason Green homered for the first time in his career to make it a 6-4 game.

The Purple Eagles extended their lead in the top of the eighth inning. Nick Moniel reached on an error with two outs in the inning. On the next field Kelly Korl homered to left center to make it an 8-4 lead.

James Madison added a run in the ninth, but couldn't mount a comeback in the ninth.

Niagara Notes

Liam Reynolds started on the mound and went 3.0 innings. He allowed only one hit and struckout two batters.

Carter Fink pitched 2.1 innings and allowed just two runs on three hits while striking out one.

Zach Cameron picked up his second win of the season as he pitched 3.1 innings while allowing one run on two hits. He struckout two batters, while getting five flyouts and a groundout.

Niagara had 11 hits in the game, which is the ninth time this season that Niagara scored more than 10 hits. They are 7-2 in those games.

Seven Purple Eagles recorded a hit while Schrader had three and Rataczak and Corl had two each.

Schrader, Corl and Mauro all had two RBI in the game.

The Purple Eagles stranded nine JMU baserunners throughout the game.

Niagara has seven players hitting over .280 this season, with four hitting over .300 and one hitting over .400.

Rataczak is second in the MAAC in hitting as he is hitting .440 this season. Niagara has three players in the MAAC's top 10 in hitting and five in the top 20.

Cameron is currently linked to fellow Purple Eagle Maximilian Ramirez IV for seventh in the MAAC in ERA at 3.24. Opponents are hitting just .179 against Cameron, third lowest in the MAAC.

This was the first time the two programs had ever played against each other.

Next one

The Purple Eagles return to action on Friday as they open the final road series of their spring break trip. Niagara travels to Maryland to take on Towson to open a three-game set. The first pitch for Friday is scheduled for 3 p.m.