Sports
Darren Gough is stepping down as director of Yorkshire cricket amid the fallout from racism
Darren Gough has left Yorkshire by mutual consent less than a month before the start of the new season.
The former England fast bowler was appointed general manager of cricket at the country's biggest club in December 2021, in the wake of the racism scandal that engulfed them.
He was brought in with a lot of money (it would have cost a salary of 260,000 to take him away from his presenting job at talkSPORT), well more than his colleagues, but failed to prevent Yorkshire's relegation from Division 1 of the County Championship to quit in its first season. season.
His departure comes weeks after Colin Graves returned as chairman to prevent the debt-ridden club from falling into administration.
Telegraph Sport can reveal he will be followed by CEO Stephen Vaughan, who has agreed to leave once a successor is found.
Gough said: It has been an absolute honor to work for my boyhood club over the past two seasons.
Having stepped in at a very challenging time, we have worked hard to steady the ship and develop our cricket department to ensure we can return to the top level of English cricket.
After discussions with the club, I have decided that this is the right time to step down from my role and give someone else the opportunity to take our playing teams forward.
I would like to thank all our players, staff, members and fans for their significant support over recent seasons and wish them all the best for the year ahead. I will always be a supporter of Yorkshire Cricket and look forward to returning to watch our teams in the years to come.
Gough's departure comes days after he was branded despicable by the province's former chief medical officer for taking the job in the first place.
Wayne Morton, one of those kicked out of the club over concerns over the handling of Azeem Rafiq's complaints of racism, claimed he had been a second father to Gough and could not believe the 53-year-old had accepted the role while his friends and former colleagues suffered.
After joining Yorkshire, Gough said he would seek answers as to why the club had sacked their entire coaching team, including some of his friends, stressing that he had taken the job because it was an emergency situation.
Graves paid tribute to Gough, saying: I would like to express our sincere thanks to Darren for the work he has done over the last few seasons.
Darren is a club legend in his own right. He has had two very successful spells as a player here and has now helped us through some very difficult times.
Everyone at the club wishes him all the best for the future, and we look forward to welcoming him back to Headingley soon.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/cricket/2024/03/14/darren-gough-steps-down-yorkshire-managing-director-racism/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Biden to raise concerns over Nippon Steel's US Steel deal, source says
- Darren Gough is stepping down as director of Yorkshire cricket amid the fallout from racism
- Alabama Fashion Week Showcases Student Designs – The Flor-Ala
- Saskatchewan government doubles tax credit limit for startup investors to $7 million
- Trump appeases Putin, Russian Republican hawks appease Trump
- ECI: PM Modi-led committee appoints Gyanesh Kumar, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu as election commissioners, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
- An Appropriate Israeli Response to Erdogan: Recognizing the Armenian Genocide
- Why Jonathan Glazer's Oscar speech was so offensive to Jews
- Surprise new update reveals serious problems with Google Messages
- Katrina Kaif admits to feeling 'intimidated' by Bollywood beauty expectations
- Purple Eagles power themselves past JMU
- Naomi Campbell's enduring career in fashion will be celebrated with an exhibition at a London museum