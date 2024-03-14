Darren Gough is stepping down as director of Yorkshire cricket amid the fallout from racism

Darren Gough has left Yorkshire by mutual consent less than a month before the start of the new season.

The former England fast bowler was appointed general manager of cricket at the country's biggest club in December 2021, in the wake of the racism scandal that engulfed them.

He was brought in with a lot of money (it would have cost a salary of 260,000 to take him away from his presenting job at talkSPORT), well more than his colleagues, but failed to prevent Yorkshire's relegation from Division 1 of the County Championship to quit in its first season. season.

His departure comes weeks after Colin Graves returned as chairman to prevent the debt-ridden club from falling into administration.

Telegraph Sport can reveal he will be followed by CEO Stephen Vaughan, who has agreed to leave once a successor is found.

Gough said: It has been an absolute honor to work for my boyhood club over the past two seasons.

Having stepped in at a very challenging time, we have worked hard to steady the ship and develop our cricket department to ensure we can return to the top level of English cricket.

After discussions with the club, I have decided that this is the right time to step down from my role and give someone else the opportunity to take our playing teams forward.

I would like to thank all our players, staff, members and fans for their significant support over recent seasons and wish them all the best for the year ahead. I will always be a supporter of Yorkshire Cricket and look forward to returning to watch our teams in the years to come.

Gough's departure comes days after he was branded despicable by the province's former chief medical officer for taking the job in the first place.

Wayne Morton, one of those kicked out of the club over concerns over the handling of Azeem Rafiq's complaints of racism, claimed he had been a second father to Gough and could not believe the 53-year-old had accepted the role while his friends and former colleagues suffered.

After joining Yorkshire, Gough said he would seek answers as to why the club had sacked their entire coaching team, including some of his friends, stressing that he had taken the job because it was an emergency situation.

Graves paid tribute to Gough, saying: I would like to express our sincere thanks to Darren for the work he has done over the last few seasons.

Darren is a club legend in his own right. He has had two very successful spells as a player here and has now helped us through some very difficult times.

Everyone at the club wishes him all the best for the future, and we look forward to welcoming him back to Headingley soon.