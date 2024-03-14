Buium Bros Star for Univ. from Denver Hockey

Over the past year, the Hughes brothers (Jack, Quinn and Luke) have been all the rage in the Jewish sports world. Extremely talented siblings Jack and Luke play for the New Jersey Devils, while Quinn skates for the cross-continent Vancouver Canucks, highlighting the steadily increasing number of Jewish NHL players. It's a growing list that will likely soon include another set of brothers, Shai and Zeev Buium, who both star for the national title-contending University of Denver Pioneers.

In 2022, Shai, then a freshman and a year removed from being called up to the Detroit Red Wings, anchored Denver's blue line in its successful pursuit of a Frozen Four championship. Now, two years later, he and his freshman brother/fellow defenseman Zeev have the hockey-mad school chasing its second title in three years.

We feel very good about our team where we are now and the process we've been following all year, Zeev noted when speaking to the Atlanta Jewish Times earlier this month in the final days of the regular season. We have experienced many setbacks this year; We've been through a lot of ups and downs. It's nothing we haven't experienced before. I think for our team, we're ready for anything that's thrown at us or any team. We were very excited and ready to get this home stretch going.

Receive the AJT Newsletter by email and never miss our top stories. Sign up for free

The younger Buiums is gaining prominence in the college hockey world widely expected to play in the first round of June's NHL draft. It is both remarkable and unlikely. Zeev, the son of Israeli immigrants who married in Israel after serving in the military before settling in Southern California, entered this season as the second-youngest player in NCAA hockey, behind only Boston University phenom Macklin Celebrini. And yet, as of March 4, with just two games remaining in the regular season, the San Diego native had 41 points on the season, which ranked him fifth among all freshmen and first among all defensemen in the country in terms of regarding scoring. For the record, this statistic does not include his three goals and pair of assists in seven games for the USA at the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships this winter. In other words, the fact that his freshman season started before his 18th birthday hardly fazed him.

It [age] isn't something I think about too much, said Zeev, who before Denver participated in the United States National Team Development Program for two years, culminating in a gold medal at the 2023 U18 World Championship, after a few years in Shattuck- St. . Mary's School in Minnesota. I knew I was coming this year, and I knew I would have an important role. For me, it's just following the process that we have here, following my process and continuing to grow every day and doing whatever I can to help the team win.

Denvers won big this winter. After upsetting last year's promising 30-win team in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the Pioneers entered the final weekend of the 2023-2024 season with a 23-8-3 record and hoping for all to break the tie with Michigan. times NCAA Division I championships by capturing their 10th next month.

And it's not a stretch to say that Zeev is one of the main catalysts behind Denver's run. While Zeev, at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, isn't as tall as his big brother, he's an equally heady skater who has a polished and well-rounded game in all three zones, coupled with deft puck-handling skills.

Reflecting on his journey to college hockey stardom, Zeev is quick to mention not only Shai, but also his other older brother, Ben, who also played hockey at Shattuck-St. Marys, for showing him tough love during their days playing roller hockey in their cul-de-sac neighborhood.

They beat me up a lot and definitely toughened me up, Zeev recalls. All those times we played mini sticks in the garage or basement or played roller hockey outside, they were always hard on me. They wanted what was best for me. I was really lucky to have really good brothers who took care of me and people who I could look up to and who could guide me. They're both great. Obviously it's a huge and an honor to have Shai here.

Perhaps the most fascinating aspect of Zeev's story isn't that he put up such remarkable numbers as the second-youngest skater in all of college hockey or that he followed in Shai's footsteps by enrolling in Denver, but rather that he has embraced his role wholeheartedly. of championing ice hockey in his ancestral country.

When we first went there [Israel]“I don't think they knew what hockey was,” said Zeev, whose family usually visited relatives in Israel every summer before the pandemic. Over the years it seems like it is developing and getting a bigger name. I hope that my brother and I and the Jewish hockey players of the world inspire a little, since we can play hockey and it is certainly achievable. Hopefully it will develop further in the coming years and become a reality. I'm really excited to see what happens with that.

Zeev's hockey journey has taken him across the country, from San Diego to Faribault, Minnesota, to Plymouth, Michigan, and now to Denver. Whenever he leaves college, there will be a new outpost in North America to call home. But despite all his comings and goings, he has retained a soft spot for Israel.

It is awesome. I like going there. It's just alive, Zeev said. The people there are great. It feels like home when we go there. All our families are there. It's great just to connect with them. Every time we go back there it could be four years later, so everyone looks different. For me, to catch up with them, to see them one summer with the time differences and all, we go years without talking to any of our relatives, it all goes back to normal. I take advantage of every opportunity I get to go there and be with my family.