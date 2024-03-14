World Table Tennis Singapore Smash 2024-Xinhua

Fan Zhendong (R)/Wang Chuqin of China compete during the men's doubles quarterfinal against Quek Izaac/Pang Yew En Koen of Singapore during the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2024 in Singapore, March 14, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Quek Izaac (R)/Pang Yew En Koen of Singapore battle during the men's doubles quarterfinal against Fan Zhendong/Wang Chuqin of China during the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2024 in Singapore, March 14, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Fan Zhendong/Wang Chuqin (L) of China compete during the men's doubles quarterfinal against Quek Izaac/Pang Yew En Koen of Singapore during the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2024 in Singapore, March 14, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Quek Izaac/Pang Yew En Koen (L) of Singapore battle during the men's doubles quarterfinal against Fan Zhendong/Wang Chuqin of China during the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2024 in Singapore, March 14, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Liang Jingkun of China makes a return during the men's singles round of 16 against Harimoto Tomokazu of Japan during the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2024, held in Singapore, March 14, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Harimoto Tomokazu of Japan makes a return during the round of 16 men's singles match against Liang Jingkun of China during the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2024, held in Singapore, March 14, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Liang Jingkun of China makes a return during the men's singles round of 16 against Harimoto Tomokazu of Japan during the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2024, held in Singapore, March 14, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Harimoto Tomokazu of Japan makes a return during the men's singles round of 16 against Liang Jingkun of China during the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2024, held in Singapore, March 14, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Wang Yidi of China makes a return during the women's singles round of 16 against Suh Hyo Won of South Korea during the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2024 in Singapore, March 14, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Suh Hyo Won of South Korea returns during the women's singles round of 16 against Wang Yidi of China during the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2024 in Singapore, March 14, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Wang Yidi of China makes a return during the women's singles round of 16 against Suh Hyo Won of South Korea during the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2024 in Singapore, March 14, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Suh Hyo Won of South Korea returns during the women's singles round of 16 against Wang Yidi of China during the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2024 in Singapore, March 14, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Wang Yidi of China reacts during the women's singles round of 16 against Suh Hyo Won of South Korea during the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2024 in Singapore, March 14, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Suh Hyo Won of South Korea reacts during the women's singles round of 16 against Wang Yidi of China during the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2024 in Singapore, March 14, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Wang Chuqin of China makes a return during the men's singles round of 16 against Truls Moregard of Sweden during the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash 2024 in Singapore, March 14, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Truls Moregard of Sweden reacts during the round of 16 men's singles match against Wang Chuqin of China during the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash 2024 in Singapore, March 14, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Wang Chuqin of China makes a return during the men's singles round of 16 against Truls Moregard of Sweden during the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash 2024 in Singapore, March 14, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Truls Moregard of Sweden serves during the men's singles round of 16 against Wang Chuqin of China during the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash 2024 in Singapore, March 14, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Wang Chuqin of China serves during the men's singles round of 16 against Truls Moregard of Sweden at the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash 2024 in Singapore, March 14, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Truls Moregard of Sweden returns during the round of 16 men's singles match against Wang Chuqin of China during the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash 2024 in Singapore, March 14, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Sun Yingsha of China returns during the women's singles round of 16 against Harimoto Miwa of Japan during the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2024, held in Singapore, March 14, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Harimoto Miwa of Japan makes a return during the women's singles round of 16 against Sun Yingsha of China during the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2024 held in Singapore, March 14, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Sun Yingsha of China returns during the women's singles round of 16 against Harimoto Miwa of Japan during the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2024, held in Singapore, March 14, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Harimoto Miwa of Japan reacts during the women's singles round of 16 against Sun Yingsha of China during the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2024, held in Singapore, March 14, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Sun Yingsha of China serves during the women's singles round of 16 against Harimoto Miwa of Japan during the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2024, held in Singapore, March 14, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)