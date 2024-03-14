Serrano earns singles victory as men's tennis falls to No. 12 Texas A&M





BRYAN COLLEGE STATION Freshman Santiago Serrano earned its first Power Five singles victory on Wednesday as the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaquerosmen tennis team fell 6-1 to the 12e-ranked Texas A&M (TAMU) Aggies Wednesday at the Mitchell Tennis Center. Serrano and the Vaqueros put up an extremely tough fight against one of the best teams in the country. After dropping the first set of his No. 4 match 6-0Kenner Taylor,Serrano came back with a vengeance, taking a second set back and forth. He fell behind 5-3, then closed the frame strongly and forced a tiebreak at 6-6. Serrano was solid as he took the decider, 7:4, and forced a 10-point tiebreak in the third set. He kept his momentum going and opened a 5:2 lead before fending off a comeback attempt from Taylor to take the set, 10:7, and put UTRGV (7-12) on the board. TAMU (14-3) captured the doubles point with a 6-1 victory at the third doubles court and a 6-3 victory at No. 2. UTRGV's top duo of senior captain Emilien Burnel and freshmen Ivo Isqueiro fought well and reduced their deficit to 4-5 at the changeover when the match was not finished. The Aggies cruised to victory with wins at sixth, first and fifth singles courts, extending their lead to 5-0 after a win at No. 3, but the Vaqueros were tough on all courts. Isqueiro went toe to toeGrant Lothringeron the third track, and freshmen Paolo Bonaguro showed his resilience to tighten the second set of his No. 5 match. Sophomore McAllen Memorial alum Agustin Salazar gaveBrayden Michnaall he could handle in the No. 2 match, briefly leading in both sets before falling in a hard-fought match, 7-5, 6-4. The next match for the Vaqueros is a match against North Dakota at the Orville Cox Tennis Center on Friday at 4 p.m. Admission is free and the community is cordially invited to attend. UTRGV results

Doubles (3, 2) 1. Emilien Burnel / Ivo Isqueiro (UTRGV) vs. Tiago Pires/Kenner Taylor (TAMU) 4-5, inc.

2. Grant Lothringer/Brayden Michna (TAMU) def. Paolo Bonaguro / Will Roberts (UTRGV) 6-3

3. Ethan Silva/Lathan Skrobarcek (TAMU) def. Agustin Salazar / Santiago Serrano (UTRGV) 6-1 Singles (6, 1, 5, 3, 4, 2) 1. #64 JC Roddick (GUEST) final. Emilien Burnel (UTRGV) 6-3, 6-1

2. Brayden Michna (TAMU) def. Agustin Salazar (UTRGV) 7-5, 6-4

3. Grant Lothringer (TAMU) def. Ivo Isqueiro (UTRGV) 6-3, 6-4

4. Santiago Serrano (UTRGV) final Kenner Taylor (TAMU) 0-6, 7-6 (7:4), 1-0 (10:7)

5. Lathan Skrobarcek (TAMU) def. Paolo Bonaguro (UTRGV) 6-0, 7-5

6. Ethan Silva (TAMU) def. Will Roberts (UTRGV) 6-2, 6-0

