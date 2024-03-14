R Ashwin highlights the flaw in England's Bazball method: Test cricket cannot be played like a plane on the runway | Cricket news

Following England's 1-4 Test series defeat to India, many questions have been raised about Bazball's future, the style of play England have adopted when it comes to going for broke and trying to dominate their opponents with aggression.

Despite the doom and gloom in England, Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin believes the Bazball method has a future.

So many people have commented that they lost 1-4, but in my opinion we really came under enormous pressure in the series. If the team manages to strike the right balance, success is certain, Ashwin, who claimed nine wickets in the last India versus England Test, said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin had much to celebrate, playing in his 100th Test and crossing the 500 wicket mark during the five-match series.

WTC 2023-25:R Ashwin's brilliant performance with the ball led India to victory in Dharamsala.

However, despite the pressure England put on them, India managed to overcome the inexperience of their own players and beat England in the last four Tests, after losing the first.

What went wrong with Bazball?

Ashwin pointed out the flaw in the Bazball method. He singled out the dismissal of England opener Zak Crawley in the first innings of the Dharamsala Test to make his point. Crawley was bowled by Kuldeep Yadav for 79 as he tried to control the spinners' delivery.

Kuldeep's Zak Crawley's dismissal was a thing of beauty. He had just barely touched the line between the covers and halfway across the back. So he was in a good flow. The rift still existed as bait for him. He tried again, cramped and the ball went through his gates. He had already reached the four to five mark. It's not like we suddenly started bowling fuller. When such a risky shot is played, he loses his wicket. Crawley's scores in the 60s and 70s are gems that failed to reach a hundred due to his risky cricket.

Test cricket, or any other form of cricket, cannot be played like a plane on a runway. We can't step on the pedal and accelerate before taking off! It's the same as driving on highways. Come to think of it, is that maybe because of the way they drive in England? Driving in England is a pleasure. No one intervenes. You can continue to drive in the same lane. We cannot overtake on the left. They never expect unexpected things. When they see something unexpected, they crash. I feel they will be very confused when they see how we drive in India, Ashwin said with a grin.

He continued: In India you can't always drive in fourth gear. We keep switching. We always keep one foot on the brake. This concept is foreign to them! Crawley always gains momentum, but can't keep it going. Bazball is about transferring pressure to the opponent. But what happens after the transfer of pressure? They should be: we have to make them pay! If they succeed, the game is on. This series would have gone their way with the inexperience we had (in our ranks). They had a great chance. Even before they got here, they were 0-2 down in the Ashes to make it 2-2. Then they looted Pakistan from their home. But this series loss is something Ben Stokes and Co can learn from.