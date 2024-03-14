Women's tennis sweeps doubleheader, ends trip to Orlando





Next game: Loyola Maryland 21/3/2024 | 2:00 March 21 (Thu) / 2:00 PM Loyola Maryland History ORLANDO, Fla. The Navy women's tennis team ended its spring break with a pair of wins on Wednesday, defeating Marist (2-12) 4-0 in the afternoon before posting a 7-0 evening victory over Marquette (3-13). at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. The doubleheader sweep extended the Midshipmen's winning streak to three games heading into Patriot League play next week. Summary of the Marists The Mids managed to claim the doubles point as a junior Emily Tannenbaum and freshmen Olivia Fermo defeated top Marist duo Caterina Assi and Cloe Clements Sorde 6-2, while junior Kate Lee and newcomer Makaila Cheng teamed up at second for a 6-2 victory over Andriana Zaphiris and Ellen Zureick. The Red Foxes avoided the sweep as No. 3 duo Jane Wright and Devon De Sanctis upended freshmen Manci Pal And Carly Mrs in a 6-3 battle. Navy played to win the singles match and closed out the victory quickly as senior captain Stella Ribaudo defeated Wright (6-1, 6-3) on court number 4, Pal defeated Isabella Tonuzi 6-1, 6-1 on court number 6 and senior Samantha Johannes earned the 6-1, 6-3 top-court win over Clements Sorde. Summary of Marquette Navy had to fight back for its first point against Marquette, as the Golden Eagles' third-place duo of Tiera Jarmond and Emilija Kojcic defeated the juniors. Sylvia Eklund and freshmen Anna Jordaan 6-3, to start the evening, but the junior duo of Kate Lee And Parvathi Shanker answered back with a 6-3 win on court No. 2 against Tiana Windbuchler and Emma Davis. Securing the double point for the Mids was Johns and sophomores Sia Chaudry with a 6-4 win against Marquette's top team of Andie Weise and Lara Kaiser. Tannenbaum extended Navy's lead in singles, posting a 6-0, 6-2 top-court victory against Kojcic, while Cheng defeated Weise 6-1, 6-2 at fourth-ranked to give Navy on the verge of crashing. Jordaan scored the decisive victory at No. 3 singles, beating Sarah Badawi 6-3, 6-2, and Chaudry single-handedly over Davis 6-3, 6-4. To conclude the singles sweep, Fermo was in fifth place against Kaiser, 6-4, 1-6, 10-4 and Julia Lee at the No. 6 positions over Jarmond, 4-6, 6-2, 10-2. Match notes Navy is now 2-0 in the all-time series with Marist.

The Mids moved to 1-0 all-time against Marquette.

Tannenbaum is now tied with Erin Snook for fifth-most in program history with 61 career doubles wins.

Fermo and Chaudry have both won their last three singles matches. Next one Navy opens Patriot League play on March 21 and hosts Loyola in a 3 p.m. game, kicking off a stretch of three league games in a four-day span.

