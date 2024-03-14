Singapore Smash 2024: Sharath Kamal reaches quarter-finals





Indian Sharath Kamal is playing his best table tennis that he has played in the last year and a half. The 41-year-old continued his giant killing spree in the Singapore Smash table tennis tournament with a 3-0 (11-4, 11-8, 12-10) victory over Egypt's Omar Assar in the men's singles round. -16 Thursday in Singapore. Earlier in the second round he had defeated world number 13, Darko Jorgic of Slovenia. Sharath, a qualifier here and ranked 88th in the world, attacked from the start, giving Omar no chance to settle down. His trademark forehand top spins and backhand whiplash from the back of the table were in full display in all three games. World number 22 Omar was attentive early on, content to play counter-attack and block. On the other hand, the Indian, the reigning Commonwealth Games singles champion, was on the attack from the start. Sharath was in trouble and trailed 4-8 in the third game, but found his way back. At 8-8, the Indian produced a brilliant backhand whiplash down the line winner. Then, at 10-10, Sharath produced a powerful forehand down the line winner. And then Omar's return found the net, opening Sharath's way to the quarter-finals. In the previous two editions of Singapore Smash, Sharath bowed out in the first round. Sharath is the lowest-ranked men's singles paddler left in men's singles. Sharath will next meet the winner of Frances Felix Lebrun and Kristian Karlsson of Sweden. Sharath told the official channel (World Table Tennis): 'I didn't expect a 3-0 win, I thought it would be much closer. I moved very well, I served and received very well. In the third game I rushed too much. But I'm happy I could win.

