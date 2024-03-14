Men's Lacrosse No. 8/9 will take on Marquette in a neutral-site match





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The No. 8/9 Penn State men's lacrosse team will travel to Springfield, Pennsylvania to take on Marquette in a neutral-site match on Saturday, March 16 at 2 p.m. FOLLOW THE ACTION

Date: Saturday March 16

Time: 14.00 hours

Place: Springfield, PA | Springfield High School

Live stats:Saturday(There will be no broadcast of Saturday's match)

Game Notes:Penn State (PDF) SERIES HISTORY This is only the second time in program history that the two teams have met.

Marquette defeated the Nittany Lions in Levittown, NY on March 18, 2023 by a score of 12-11. SCOUTING MARQUETTE Marquette enters Saturday with a 3-4 overall record. They are coming off an 11-5 loss to Bellarmine on March 9.

The offense is led by Jake Stegman, who leads the team with 22 points on eight goals and 14 assists.

In net is goaltender Caleb Creasor, who has a 3-4 record, an 11.46 GAA and a .449 save percentage. CAREER-HIGH MOMENTUM Junior Matt Traynor is currently on pace for a career year after scoring eight points on seven goals and one assist in one game against Cornell on Saturday.

is currently on pace for a career year after scoring eight points on seven goals and one assist in one game against Cornell on Saturday. Traynor has recorded at least five points in three of the six games played this season.

This year, Traynor has recorded 23 goals and 4 assists, good for 27 points. Another sweep of the ivy For the second year in a row, Penn State defeated Yale and Cornell in consecutive games.

The Nittany Lions defeated Yale in overtime by a score of 15-14 on March 2, followed by a dominant 20-9 win over Cornell on March 10.

Last season, Penn State defeated three Ivy League teams in a row: Penn, Yale and Cornell. 200 POINTS FOR MALONE As a sequel to by TJ Malone seven point outing against Cornell, TJ Malone surpassed the 200 career mark

seven point outing against Cornell, surpassed the 200 career mark In his five years as a Nittany Lion, Malone has currently scored 123 goals and 83 assists.

He is the fourth Penn State player in program history to reach the goal, joining Mac O'Keefe, the latest Nittany Lion to reach the goal, reaching 200 points in 2019. MOVE UP After Penn State's fifth straight win of the year, the Nittany Lions moved to eighth place in the latest USILA poll announcement on Monday.

The Nittany Lions moved to nine in the Inside Lacrosse media poll and moved to four in the USA Lacrosse poll. NEXT ONE Penn State begins Big Ten road play at Ohio State on Sunday, March 24 at 2:30 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gopsusports.com/news/2024/3/14/no-8-9-mens-lacrosse-squares-off-against-marquette-in-neutral-site-matchup.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos