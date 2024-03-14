Jos Buttler: Kids don't watch Test cricket on TikTok

Sign up for our free sports newsletter for the latest on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up for our free sports email for all the latest news

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler believes the longest format of the game is not the type of cricket that will capture the attention of the next generation.

Bazball may have tried to reinvent the format and present the current England team as the saviors of Test cricket, but it is the T20 format that is growing rapidly around the world, with the number of franchise tournaments seemingly increasing exponentially.

Attracting the next generation of fans and players has been a key focus of the England and Wales Cricket Board, first with the launch of All Stars and Dynamos, and then with the first Hundred event in 2021, while Test cricket has traditionally been one of the most important one is seen. for the purists.

The Indian Premier League, the largest and most successful franchise league in the world, will hold its opening match on March 22 and has captivated at least the young indigenous population while spreading its influence much further.

Speaking at an event intended to be a cross between cricket and baseball, Buttler explained the differences between red ball and white ball cricket to former MLB player Chase Utley, saying: T20 cricket, which is the short format, only started in 2003.

Jos Buttler and Chase Utley try out each other's sports at an MLB and cricket event (Juan Gasparini)

So people who love all history and records [in Test cricket] Let me tell you what the kids on TikTok and Instagram don't watch Test cricket.

Buttler will soon travel to India to represent the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, as will the majority of the players expected to participate in the T20 Cricket World Cup in June.

In an effort to reach new audiences, the tournament itself will be staged in the United States and the Caribbean, the first time cricket has come to America, before returning to the Olympics for the Los Angeles Games in 2028.

England will go into this summer's tournament as title holders after winning in Australia in 2022. However, they will have to recover from their disappointment in the 50-over edition in the autumn, when Buttler was forced to admit the side were letting people down with their poor performances.

Despite criticism of an aging team, there were two notable absentees: Ben Stokes, the all-rounder, and fast bowler Jofra Archer.

Jofra Archer has not played for England since March 2023 (Getty)

Buttler admitted he was hopeful Jofra Archer would be fit enough to feature in the upcoming T20 World Cup. The fast bowler is known for being able to bowl up to 155 kmph but has been out of action since a brief return to playing ended prematurely due to the recurrence of an injury in March 2023.

I think for Jofra we all know what a special cricketer he is and it's been a tough few years for him not being able to get on the park and perform but with someone like him who is such a superstar is, you are always optimistic about that. while the physios and the doctors are working and his body will just allow him to get back to where he was, Buttler said.

I know how hard he worked on it and of course how desperate he is to get back.

When asked if he had spoken to him, Buttler added: Yeah, a few times, it's really exciting for him that hopefully he's going to perform again because as a captain he's someone you want to throw the ball to and I think that as a player, he brings so much to the game, not just for us obviously, but for the cricket world when he performs.

Ben Stokes bowled for the first time after his knee surgery in Dharamsala (Getty Images)

Stoke's bowling ability could bring some balance to the side that was conspicuously absent during the 50-over tournament. Since undergoing knee surgery in June, the Test captain has worked exceptionally hard to recover in time for the first Test match in India, and he exceeded expectations by bowling in the final match and taking a wicket with his first ball .

I think it's a big effort for Ben, first and foremost, to get back to where he is. If you just watch the games on TV, you can see the way he moves with the bat, the way he moves in the field, Buttler said.

Obviously it's Ben Stokes coming on and taking a wicket with your first ball… So great signs for England across all formats if he can get back to being the true all-rounder he has been for so long. I think that's very exciting, not just for him, but for the whole country.

