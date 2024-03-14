WPIAL releases football schedules for 2024, 25 seasons





Thursday March 14, 2024 | 10:02 am Christopher Horner | TribLive Aliquippa's Tikey Hayes battles past Dallas' Gavin Lewis during the PIAA Class 4A championship match on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Cumberland Valley. The WPIAL has released its football schedules for the next two seasons and Week 1 should be exciting. Some of the notable non-conference games scheduled for Week 1 include Central Catholic at Pine-Richland, Gateway at North Allegheny and Thomas Jefferson at Central Valley. Woodland Hills and Penn Hills will renew their rivalry with a non-conference matchup in Week 1, while McKeesport will take on Peters Township, the defending WPIAL 5A champion. The WPIAL released the schedules for the 2024 and '25 seasons on Thursday. The upcoming regular season starts on August 23 with Week Zero games that schools schedule themselves. The series of nine WPIAL-assigned games begins on August 30 and runs through October 25. Teams playing at home this season will hit the road in 2025. Aliquippa begins its time as a Class 5A team with a Week 1 non-conference match at Moon. The Quips also have non-conference games against 4A opponents New Castle and Mars, along with six games against teams from the new 5A conference. McKeesport drew one of the more challenging non-conference schedules with games against Peters Township, Thomas Jefferson, Belle Vernon and Upper St. Clair. Imani Christian, now a Class 3A team, played a Week 1 match against reigning WPIAL 2A champion Beaver Falls. In addition to the other non-conference matchups, Woodland Hills hosts Central Catholic in Week 2, and Avonworth visits Thomas Jefferson in Week 3. Last season's Class 6A finalists, North Allegheny and Central Catholic, meet in Week 5. Here are the #WPIAL football schedules for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. #HSSN pic.twitter.com/tNT4tpl82A — Chris Harlan (@CHarlan_Trib) March 14, 2024 Chris Harlan is a TribLive sports reporter. He joined the Trib in 2009 after seven years as a reporter at the Beaver County Times. He can be reached at [email protected]. Tags: Aliquippa, Avonworth, Belle Vernon, Central Catholic, Gateway, Mars, McKeesport, Moon, New Castle, North Allegheny, Peters Township, Pine-Richland, Thomas Jefferson, Upper St. Clair

