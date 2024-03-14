NFL free agency 2024: Way-too-early fantasy football rankings for RBs on new teams

Everyone knew we were heading into a hectic league-wide game of musical chairs in free agency, given that so many top players were available at the same time, and well, wow.

Once again, the NFL did not disappoint. That rarely happens. The madness on Monday was particularly wild and the aftershocks were pretty fun too.

*fans themselves*

Now that most (but not all) of the luxury RBs have landed in new places (other than Dallas), we can start thinking about where exactly these guys will fit in the 2024 fantasy hierarchy. Today our mission is to make a small ranking of the experienced backs who have recently moved.

Note: March fantasy ranks do not represent a binding obligation. I reserve the right to reject any or all of these rankings for any reason at any time. We have several other signings and the entire NFL draft ahead of us. This exercise is purely for entertainment purposes; No one in the home league is drafting anytime soon.

Let's start with a rank that I think a lot of you will really hate

For those who don't appreciate Jacobs as one of the NFL's most dynamic and productive runners, we'll remind you that he finished in the top five in missed tackles, forced rush attempts in each of his first four seasons, twice led the league (2019). and 2022). No disrespect intended to Aaron Jones, a fantastic player (more on him below), but Jacobs is younger and more elusive. He is perhaps the most chronically underrated Awesome back in the game despite having a rushing title on his resume. Jacobs is one gifted threat received as well, with a pair of 50-catch seasons under his belt.

If you're concerned about last season's dip in performance (which is fair), you can take solace in the fact that Jacobs returned to excellence once Josh McDaniels was no longer his team's head coach. Over Jacobs' last four full games before suffering the quad injury against Minnesota, he averaged 100.3 scrimmage yards per week and 4.2 YPC while scoring three touchdowns. He's just a great player who is now finding himself as the undisputed player in an ascending, explosive attack.

By the time draft season officially rolls around, I may talk myself into an even bolder and more bullish position.

Nearly every fantasy league features at least one Meathead Eagles fan and/or NFC East fetishist, so Barkley will likely never fall outside the top 10 overall picks. Like Jacobs, he is coming off an inefficient season in a terrible environment, which does not reflect his true talent level. Like Jacobs, Barkley found his way into an offense that is orders of magnitude better than the one he left behind. He is undoubtedly one of the clear winners of free agency.

We shouldn't dismiss the fact that Jalen Hurts dominated Philadelphia's goal-to-go carries last season, posting 15 rushing scores, 11 of which were one-yard touchdowns. It's also important to note that Hurts isn't someone who generally looks to throw checkdown passes to his back, which is typical of QBs who are also gifted runners. DAndre Swift caught just 39 passes last year, a career low. Of course, the breakdown of details could certainly change now that Jason Kelce has retired and Kellen Moore is the team's new OC, but let's not pretend there aren't open questions.

It's a little crazy that Henry didn't land in Baltimore at the trade deadline last season, but at least it finally happened. An elite running back joining an elite rushing attack is not a situation we need to consider. Five different Ravens backs combined for 18 rushing scores last season, with Gus Edwards crossing the goal line 13 times. Even if the 30 year old version of Henry isn't rather If he is the best version, he is still clearly capable of leading the NFL in touchdowns in a healthy season. Baltimore rarely targets running backs in the passing game, but we never expected or saw much use of Henry. He deserves to be drafted a few spots ahead of last year's ADP second round.

Of all the teams that would clearly add a running back via free agency, Houston probably should have had the longest line of willing candidates for the gig. This is the place. The Texans have a rocket emoji offense with a brilliant young quarterback, wide receivers and talent on the offensive line. If Mixon had to leave Cincinnati, Houston was the best possible place to land. He is the unparalleled lead back for a team with enormous potential. Mixon didn't miss a game last season and he delivered 1,410 scrimmage yards with a dozen touchdowns, so there's no “he's dust” argument here. This is a good player in a great situation.

Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings: RB18, end of the fourth or first pick in the fifth

As if we needed any more proof that professional football can be a cruel and unforgiving affair, consider Jones' offseason. After accepting a significant pay cut to stay with the Packers through 2023he was asked to take another in 2024. Tough scene for a man who was absolutely devastating in Green Bay's biggest weeks, turning in five consecutive 100-yard performances at the end of the season, including playoff games in Dallas and San Francisco.

It should go without saying that Jones can still play at an extremely high level because, again, he was spectacular just two months ago when facing elite defenses. Health and availability are obvious concerns given his age (29) and mileage, but he's still a dynamic multi-purpose back. We can assume that Jones will head a two-man committee in Minnesota, with Ty Chandler retaining a rotational role.

Ideally, this team would have an opening week that starts with a quarterback who isn't Sam Darnold.

DAndre Swift, Chicago Bears: RB22, back to RB dead zone

The yards-before-contact king is a nice addition for OC Shane Waldron, and he's quite clearly the most versatile back on the team's roster.

Swift is, however not the only one in Chicago who deserves a bonus. Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson are still in the team photo. It's really just a desire to take on a workhorse role for Swift. We can expect a commission arrangement, with Swift as the most valuable member.

You can certainly argue in any of these situations that my initial rank is far too pessimistic, but all three players moved to teams that already had quality backs on rosters. Additionally, Tennessee's offense is entering a transition phase where everyone is new and Washington's quarterback situation is currently unsettled, which is no small detail. Moss is a nice player tied to a likely big offense, but let me remind you Chase Brown is kind of a badass.

In all likelihood, someone from this group of three will deliver a windfall at their ADP, one will land squarely at RB27 and the other will be a universal drop before November. So it is with ridges in this terrifying range.

Devin Singletary (RB32) and Gus Edwards (RB39): preferred targets for the ZeroRBists

Coming off an impressive season, Singletary is currently the leader in a barren wasteland of an offense. New York is obviously going to add bodies to the backfield, so this rank has no chance of lasting.

Edwards will be a great backup and likely mentor for Charger prospect Blake Corum, but let's not assume he'll have serious fantasy appeal by summer's end.