The number 1 of the Chinese table tennis world wins the quarter-finals, but praises the men's doubles pair from Singapore





SINGAPORE Against all odds, Koen Pang and Izaac Quek won the first match against Singapore Smash men's doubles champions Fan Zhendong and Wang Chuqin, briefly threatening an upset on March 14. However, in front of 500 fans in the packed OCBC Arena Hall 2, the rankings and form book prevailed as the Chinese world number 1 came back to beat the 16th-seeded Singaporeans 3-1 (9-11, 11-6, 11 -7, 11-4). In the semi-finals they will face the Swedes Mattias Falck and Anton Kallberg. Fan, 27, praised the young duo, saying: Our opponents performed better in the first game when my shot quality was not that high and they were a big threat on their counter-attacks, which had a very high success rate. But we adapted in the following games and adapted better with our variation in terms of our combination and shot trajectory. We have played against them a few times now and have noticed their improvement and breakthrough in their doubles. We have prepared well and can therefore remain calm when we encounter difficulties against them. Since both teams had a right-hander (Fan and Quek) and a left-hander (Wang and Pang), it made for a fascinating match. The home duo delighted the raucous crowd with an aggressive approach despite facing more illustrious rivals. They had a clear tactic of attacking early and winning points, but could not sustain their level and became the last Singaporeans to leave the US$1.5 million (S$2 million) tournament with a check for US$3,500. Pang, 21, said: The first few ball attacks were crucial because we usually can't match them in the rallies. In the first game we managed to take the initiative and this time we played better than in our previous matches against them. But we still need to improve our rallies because against such top players it won't be easy to kill them so quickly. Quek, 17, who is competing in the WTT Youth Star Contender Singapore Under-19 boys' singles, added: We performed well, but our opponents were much better in terms of their technique and shot quality. The lively atmosphere helped take the game to the next level and we certainly enjoyed it and look forward to playing in front of such a crowd again. World No. 2 Wang returned in the evening to beat Sweden's 14th-ranked Truls Moregard 3-0 (11-6, 11-8, 11-6). He then teamed up with Sun Yingsha to beat Taiwan's world No. 5 Lin Yun-ju and Chen Szu-yu 3-0 (15-13, 17-15, 11-5). The defending champions will face third-ranked Lim Jong-hoon and Shin Yu-bin of South Korea in the mixed doubles final on March 15. Wang, 23, said: It was a long day. Our straight game mixed doubles win felt longer than other matches that went to the wire. In the men's doubles we faced a stronger Singapore pair, with Koen consistently finding the target, but we kept a good mentality and adapted well.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/sport/china-s-table-tennis-world-no-1s-win-quarter-final-but-praise-singapore-s-men-s-doubles-pair The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos