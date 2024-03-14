No. No. 7 Ohio State travels to No. 4 Illinois for Saturday's Dual Meet





No. 7 Ohio State at No. 4 Illinois

Dates: Saturday March 16, 2024

Location: Huff Hall (Champaign, Ill.)

Meet: Saturday at 3pm ET | B1G+

Schedules: State of Ohio |

2024 Ohio State Information Saturday March 16, 2024Huff Hall (Champaign, Ill.)Saturday at 3pm ET | Live results State of Ohio | Illinois Columbus, OH The Ohio State men's gymnastics team (8-2, 1-1 B1G) travels to No. 4 Illinois (11-2, 1-1 B1G) on Saturday for a dual meet at 3 p.m. on B1G+. The Buckeyes are coming off a 412,150-407,400 victory against then-No. 4 Michigan last Saturday on Senior Day.

Ohio State recorded the season's highest team score overall as well as on floor, pommel horse, vault and parallel bars, in addition to the season's second-highest team score on high bar.

Kameron Nelson won the meets on floor (14.800) and vault (15.050), with both scores being career-highs for him. This is his second floor victory of the season. He is the third Buckeye to win a vault title this season.

won the meets on floor (14.800) and vault (15.050), with both scores being career-highs for him. This is his second floor victory of the season. He is the third Buckeye to win a vault title this season. Kristian Grahovski won pommel horse for the second time this season with a career-high 14.450.

won pommel horse for the second time this season with a career-high 14.450. Tyler Rockwood captured the parallel bars title with a career-high 14.400.

captured the parallel bars title with a career-high 14.400. Nelson was named Big Ten Gymnast of the Week, while Rockwood earned Big Ten Specialist of the Week. Top-25 RTN individual rankings (based on an average of four scores) Ohio State will host the NCAA Championships April 19-20 at the Covelli Center, with the qualifiers on Friday and the championships on Saturday. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchasedHEREfor single session tickets andHEREfor tickets for all sessions. All seating is general admission.View the complete 2023-24 Ohio State men's gymnastics schedule HERE. #GoBucks

