Dragos Nicolae Madaras has been suspended from tennis





The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) can today confirm that Swedish tennis player Dragos Nicolae Madaras has been suspended from the sport for a period of four years and six months and fined $2,500 for breaching the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program ( TACP). The ITIA charged Madaras with violations of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program (TACP) following a series of events in which Madaras refused to submit a personal device for examination after ITIA investigators requested it. Instead of handing over their cell phone for investigation, Madaras passed the device to their brother Patrick, who had been given accreditation for an event under the pretense of being Drago's partner. Patrick also refused to surrender the device before leaving the scene. On February 28, 2024, a hearing was held before the independent anti-corruption hearing officer (AHO) Charles Hollander KC, in which AHO Hollander found that Dragos Madaras had violated sections F.2.b (non-cooperation) and D.1. l (obtaining accreditation by misrepresentation) from the TACP. Madaras has been provisionally suspended since August 17, 2023 and the time he spent under provisional suspension will be counted against the period of exclusion. Their suspension will therefore end on February 16, 2028. During the period of ineligibility, the player is prohibited from playing, coaching or participating in any tennis event authorized or approved by the members of the ITIA (ATP, ITF, WTA, Tennis Australia, Fdration Franaise de Tennis, Wimbledon and USTA). or any national association. Patrick Madaras, who does not play professional tennis, has also breached section F.2.b of the TACP and has been suspended for a period from attending tennis events sanctioned or sanctioned by members of the ITIA or a national association. of two years and six months. The ITIA is an independent body established by its tennis members to promote, encourage, improve and protect the integrity of professional tennis worldwide. To view the full decision, click here. Ends

