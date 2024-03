MRMC and Pixelscope collaborate for AI-powered production after US table tennis trials

Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC) and AI automated manufacturing services provider Pixelscope have partnered to combine MRMC's robotic hardware products with Pixelscope's advanced tracking and autonomous manufacturing software. The joint solution integrates MRMC's AFC-180 Robotic Heads with the Pixelscope platform and follows “extensive” development and a recent successful trial at a number of US table tennis leagues. Complementing MRMC's hardware, Pixelscope is an AI-powered sports broadcast system designed for single-user operation. It accurately tracks the ball and the players, provides real-time 3D trajectories, and by collecting image, audio and time series data, it facilitates the creation of “Sports Big Data”, which can be integrated into the final production of AI-automated live recordings. sports broadcasts. Additionally, Pixelscope has the ability to automatically generate highlights of key moments for use in replays during broadcasts, streamlining the content production process and improving the efficiency of sports broadcasting. The combination will create a market-leading end-to-end remote acquisition and production workflow solution that will take sports production to a new level, the companies said. MRMC sports broadcast manager Marius Merten said: MRMC is an expert in camera robotics and automation. Part of our offering includes AI-based remote acquisition technologies that allow customers to scale their productions and streamline their workflows. “This technology is still new to sports broadcasting and can extend beyond content capture to the entire production process. Pixelscope takes a very good holistic approach here and has developed a very comprehensive software solution that complements our hardware products. “From the first meeting, it was clear to me that our two companies are a perfect match. Together we can deliver a complete product that sports broadcast production has never seen before. It opens up many new possibilities to take sports productions to a new level. The focus here is on cost savings despite a high production standard. I'm excited to collaborate with my colleagues at Pixelscope to create something so unique.” Pixelscope CEO Kei Kwon added: We have been working for a number of years to create the perfect AI solution to deliver the most accurate sports data with a high standard of quality and to deliver this in a cost-effective way that can also open doors for the groups that receive less spotlight, such as youth and amateurs, move to the professional competitions. “MRMC's range of camera robot solutions and expertise in motion make them the ideal partner for us to continue towards our goal of making Pixelcast the go-to solution for more professional leagues and tournaments, regardless of their level or sport. I can't wait to see what the future holds for this collaboration. The integration of AI tracking systems and broadcast robotics marks a new “industrial revolution” in the broadcast industry, improving efficiency, accuracy and innovation, MRMC added.

