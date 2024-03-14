NFL Network will air Arena Football League (AFL), Overtime's Football League (OT7) games this spring





INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Today, the National Football League announced a partnership with the Arena Football League (AFL) and Overtime's Football League (OT7) to broadcast live games on NFL Network this spring. Starting in April, NFL Network will broadcast more than 30 AFL regular season games and select matchups from Overtime's OT7 regular season and championship weekend. “We are excited to partner with the AFL and OT7 to bring more live football to NFL Network,” said David Jurenka, senior vice president at NFL Media. “The energy surrounding live football games is unparalleled, and we're excited to bring our fans such great action from these two leagues this spring.” “The Arena Football League and Overtime's OT7 provide another opportunity for coaches, players and officials to develop their skills and showcase their talent to the growing football fan base,” said Troy Vincent, Sr., the club's Executive Vice President of Football Operations N.F.L. “This extensive reporting further underlines the many opportunities available in the sport of football.” “Football in its eclectic form for football fans has been growing in popularity, and the NFL's support and desire to provide fans with exciting content as it develops is encouraging in maintaining the appeal for the sport at large,” said Lee A .Hutton, III, AFL Commissioner. . “We are thrilled to have NFL Network as a partner and thank them for their continued commitment to spring football. We truly live in exciting times.” “The NFL's appointment as media rights distributor for our football league is a testament not only to the growth of our partnership, but also to the value of what the NFL sees in what we do,” said Marc Kohn, Chief Content Officer. from OT7. “With our games now available on NFL Network, we're excited for new fans to discover OT7's elite talent and competition.” Fans can also stream NFL Network's broadcast of AFL and OT7 games with NFL+, the League's direct-to-consumer offering available through NFL digital properties (NFL.com and the NFL App), and on a verified basis through NFL Network distributor apps and sites, as well as NFL platforms. NFL Network's schedule of live AFL games begins on Saturday, April 27 following the network's live coverage of the 2024 NFL Draft, with the Albany Firebirds hosting the Orlando Predators at 8:00 PM ET, and includes more than 30 regular season games. The 2024 AFL season will see 16 teams play a total of 80 regular season matches. Live OT7 regular season coverage on NFL Network begins each day on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 at 4:00 PM ET and continues through May 5. OT7 is a fast-paced, content-first football league that puts the spotlight on some of the best players. high school football players in the country. This year's schedule includes a five-week schedule with 30 teams playing more than 200 games, culminating in championship weekend Thursday, June 6 through Sunday, June 9 in Tampa. The partnerships with the AFL and OT7 are part of NFL Network's continued focus on broadcasting live football, adding to the network's existing coverage of regular college football games and collegiate all-star games such as the Reese's Senior Bowl, East-West Shrine Bowl and HBCU Legacy Bowl and high school all-star games such as the Polynesian Bowl. Below are the broadcast schedules for AFL and OT7 on NFL Network: Arena Football League NFL Network 2024 Broadcast Schedule:

