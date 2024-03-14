PREVIEW: Women's tennis faces William Woods, Tennessee State





SIUE (8-2, 0-0 Ohio Valley) vs. William Woods (3-7)

Friday, March 15, 1 p.m SIUE (8-2, 0-0 Ohio Valley) vs. Tennessee State (1-12, 0-0 Ohio Valley)

Sunday March 17, 12:00 noon Edwardsville, Illinois.

SIUE will take on William Woods on Friday before beginning its 2024 Ohio Valley Conference play against Tennessee State on Sunday. William Woods is ranked ninth nationally among NAIA schools. Tennessee State opens OVC play Friday with a home game against Western Illinois. SPRING BREAK

SIUE ran into weather issues in the middle of spring break and was canceled at Nicholls State. The Cougars defeated Alcorn State 7-0 and were defeated 4-3 by New Orleans. OVC PLAYER OF THE WEEK

SIUE Sophomore Amelia Gorman was named co-OVC Player of the Week last week with two straight wins over Alcorn State and New Orleans. Gorman leads the Cougars with an 18-3 record in singles play. SINGLES WINS

Lambrechts passed Lexi Aranda (2013-17) for the second-most singles wins in the Division I era with 75. The SIUE leader in the Division I era is Mia Frogner (2013-17) with 76. Jordan Schifano has 67 singles wins. WINNING STREAKS

Cydney Rogers And Stefaniya Anikina each have a five-match singles winning streak heading into weekend play. Gorman has won four consecutive singles matches. YEAR SIX

Adam Albertsen is in his sixth season as head coach of the Cougars. SIUE has increased its win total in each of the previous five years. Last season, the Cougars finished play with a 17-5 dual meet record.

