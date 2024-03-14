University of Minnesota Athletics





ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Big Ten Conference announced the finalists for its 2023-2024 major awards, with a pair representing Minnesota men's hockey in Sam Rinzel and Head Coach Bob Motzko . Rinzel is one of three finalists for B1G Freshman of the Year honors, while Motzko looks to win his fourth B1G Coach of the Year title. The Big Ten Conference announced the finalists for its 2023-2024 major awards, with a pair representing Minnesota men's hockey inand Head Coach. Rinzel is one of three finalists for B1G Freshman of the Year honors, while Motzko looks to win his fourth B1G Coach of the Year title. Rinzel has played in all 36 games in his first college hockey campaign and leads the Maroon and Gold in assists with 25, which ranks second among NCAA freshman defensemen, with two goals for a total of 27 points. The Gophers are undefeated in 17 games and he has a point this year, with a record of 15-0-2, and he also leads the team with a plus-23 rating. Hailing from Chanhassen, Minnesota, he has recorded seven multi-assist appearances thanks to a five-point streak against Ohio State, where he extended his career-best scoring streak to five games, with a total of twelve assists during that stretch. Rinzel recorded a season-high three assists in a four-game span in early January, earning the first weekly Big Ten Conference award of his career when he was named the B1G Third Star of the Week. The reigning winner of the Spencer Penrose Coach of the Year award, Motzko has led Minnesota to its fourth consecutive 20-plus win campaign. After losing five players to the National Hockey League a season ago, he helped the Gophers to a third-place finish in the conference in the regular season and their sixth straight appearance in the B1G Tournament semifinals. Motzko currently owns a 135-69-17 record behind the Maroon and Gold bench, making the team back-to-back trips to the NCAA Frozen Four. He has earned the B1G Coach of the Year title three times over the past four seasons and has been named Conference Coach of the Year seven times during his illustrious tenure. The award winners and all conference teams will be announced on March 19 as part of the B1G Today show live on Big Ten Network beginning at 12 p.m.

