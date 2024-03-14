Jannik Sinner advances to semi-finals Indian Wells | ATP tour





Match report Sinner continues unbeaten run and reaches the SFs of Indian Wells Italian is 16-0 in 2024 March 14, 2024 Jannik Sinner is chasing his third title of the season.

By ATP staff Jannik Sinner is unstoppable at this point. The Italian extended his winning streak to 19 matches on Thursday at the BNP Paribas Open, where he defeated Czech Jiri Lehecka 6-3, 6-3 to reach the semi-finals in Indian Wells. Competing in windy conditions, Sinner coped well with Lehecka's depth and weight of shot, finding consistency in the key moments. He made 13 unforced errors, compared to Lehecka's 35, as he broke the 22-year-old's serve three times to advance after one hour and 25 minutes. Sinner is now 16-0 on the season. “I'm very happy because the situation on the track was different,” said Sinner. “In the morning it was very windy and in the first set it was difficult to deal with the situation. He is an incredible player and has huge potential, so I was aware of every point I made. “On the other hand, I'm just happy because last year I reached the semi-finals and this year I have the chance to play in the semi-finals again. It's one of the best tournaments we've had all year, so I I'm really happy and satisfied.”

Sinner, winner of 36 of his past 38 matches, is looking to win his third consecutive title this season after victories at the Australian Open and Rotterdam. He is also bidding for his second ATP Masters 1000 crown after his run in Toronto last August. The 22-year-old could renew his rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals, with Sinner leading the Spaniard 4-3 in the pair's Lexus ATP Head2Head series. Defending champion Alcaraz will play against Alexander Zverev later on Thursday. Sinner is currently second in the PIF ATP Live Rankings and would close the gap on No. 1 Novak Djokovic to 815 points if he were to capture his 13th tour-level crown. Lehecka upset Andrey Rublev and Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets earlier this week to play in his first ATP Masters 1000 quarter-final. However, he had no answer against Sinner, holding his back uncomfortably at times in the second set as he struggled to to break the Italian's defense. Undefeated start to ATP Tour season (since 1990)

