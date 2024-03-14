Michigan State hockey prepares to host Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament





EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) – No. 4/4 Michigan State will host a Big Ten Tournament semifinal at Munn Ice Arena for the first time in program history. The Spartans will face Ohio State, which upset Wisconsin in the quarterfinals last weekend. Michigan State (22-9-3) captured its first-ever Big Ten regular-season crown since the league's inception in the 2013-14 season, earning a quarterfinal berth in the tournament. The Spartans captured their first regular-season league title since 2000–01, their seventh (and final) CCHA regular-season championship. MSU hasn't won the postseason tournament since 2006, which was its 11th CCHA tournament title. MSU's scoring depth runs through all four forwards, as it features nine 20-point scorers and four 30-point players. MSU has had the most players with 20-plus points since 2007-08, when it had 10. Sixteen of MSU's 19 players playing in 27 games or more have at least 10 points. Despite being a top-six offense in the nation (3.91 gpg), MSU does not have an individual in the national top 55 in points, top 50 in goals or top 30 in assists. The all-sophomore line of Karsen Dorwart center Isaac Howard And Daniel Russel is MSU's highest producing line for the Spartans, with a combined offensive total of 32-52-84. Both Dorwart (14-17-31) and Howard (8-23-31) have met or surpassed their career bests in all three categories, while Russell is having a new career high in goals (10-12-22). The line of Gavin O'Connell–Red wild–Joey Larson is MSU's top-producing scorer, with a total of 39 goals and 82 points in 34 games. MSU's only line to skate all 34 games together. Larson leads MSU in goals (15-16-31) and Savage has a mark of 10-16-26. – and both have reached new career highs in all offensive categories. OConnell is tied for second on the team in goals (11/14/25), ranks 10th among B1G players in power play goals (5) and is third in game winners (4). This season, the freshman has seven goals and an assist against the Buckeyes, with three two-goal games. Artyom Levshunov is a finalist for three Big Ten major awards: Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. The freshman averages just under a point per game (9-23-32, +24). He ranks eighth among defensemen nationally in points, sixth in defensive goals and second among first-year backs. In the B1G, Levshunov is tied for eighth overall in assists (23) and tied for 13th in points. As MSU's top freshman point producer, Levshunov needs seven points to join the all-time leading scorers list, which would equal Mike York's 39 points in 1995 (96), and five points to break the record for points by a freshman defenseman (37). to match. owned by Jason Wooley (198889) and Pat Betterly (197475). Finalist Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year Trey Augustine has started 31 games this season, with a .917 save percentage (fourth B1G/15th nationally), 2.92 GAA (fifth B1G) and a 20-8-2 record. He ranks third nationally in saves (979), tenth in winning percentage (.700), eighth in shutouts (3) and 18th in save percentage. He is one of nine goalkeepers in the country to reach 20 wins this season. MSU will take on OSU at 6:30 PM ET on the Big Ten Network. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter And YouTube page to get the latest local news and weather. Do you want to hire people or grow your business through advertising? Gray Digital Media is your one-stop marketing solution. To learn more. Copyright 2024 WILX. All rights reserved.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wilx.com/2024/03/14/michigan-state-hockey-prepares-host-ohio-state-big-ten-tournament/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos