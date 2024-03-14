Sharath continues massive killing spree, defeating world number 22 to advance to the quarter-finals of Singapore Smash





Singapore, Mar 14 (PTI) Veteran Indian table tennis player Sharath Kamal continued his giant killing spree in the Singapore Smash by beating world number 22 Omar Assar of Egypt to reach the quarter-finals here on Thursday.

A day after upsetting world number 13 Darko Jorgic of Slovenia, Sharath recorded a comfortable 11-4, 11-8, 12-10 victory over Assar in the round of 16 of the $1 event .5 million.

World number 88 Sharath, who reached the main draw after winning the qualifiers, had an easy time against the Egyptian in the first two rounds, but Assar put up good resistance in the third round.

Sharath made a few mistakes halfway through and his opponent cashed in deuce. However, the Indian rower seized the opportunity to win the last two crucial points and move on to another setback.

In the quarter-finals, the ten-time national champion will face Felix Lebrun from France for a place in the medal rounds.

“I would say it was all due to the way we prepared for the World Championships in Korea (Busan). Secondly, the confidence we gained after the teams qualified for the Paris Olympics,” said Sharath.

Sharath had made an early exit from the first round in the first two editions of the tournament.

“To be honest, I didn't expect it to go this far in the (Singapore) Smash event because it hasn't happened before. I had to go through the qualifying rounds and what I did was excellent. I'm really happy with it, especially my fitness part and focus,” he added.

The pioneering Indian player came from behind to shock Jorgic 8-11 11-6 11-8 11-9 in the round of 32.

In the first round of the main draw, the player from Chennai had defeated the number 31 in the world, the Chilean Nicolas Burgos, 3-0 (11-5, 11-4, 11-6). Sharath's Olympic chances are increasing

The stellar performance will boost Sharath's chances of securing a spot in the singles at the Paris Olympics, with his rankings improving dramatically.

India can send only two entries for the singles and the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) will make the final decision taking into account the individual rankings.

Currently, Harmeet Desai (64) and Manav Thakkar (83) are the two best Indians in the men's category. Sharath is likely to overtake them when the rankings are updated next week.

The Indian men's and women's teams have already created history by qualifying for the Olympics for the first time.

