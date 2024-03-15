Darren Gough steps down as director of Yorkshire cricket following a board review, as the 250,000-rated ex-England player quickly leaves the boys' club less than a month before the new County Championship season

Darren Gough has stepped down as Yorkshire director of cricket following a review of the club's operational structure by Headingley's new board.

The positions of chief executive Stephen Vaughan and first-team coach Ottis Gibson have also come under scrutiny as Yorkshire look to save up to £1m on current expenditure.

Gough, 53, was identified as the man who would lead Yorkshire out of the racism crisis in December 2021, but the team has been crippled by disciplinary penalties over historical allegations over the past two seasons and finished second in the table with a 48-point handicap. final. year district championship.

It has been an absolute honor to work for my boyhood club over the past two seasons, Gough said.

Having stepped in at a very challenging time, we have worked hard to steady the ship and develop our cricket department to ensure we can return to the top level of English cricket.

Darren Gough has resigned from his role as Yorkshire director of cricket following a board review

Gough intervened in the wake of the racism scandal that surrounded the club in December 2021

After discussions with the club, I have decided that this is the right time to step down from my role and give someone else the opportunity to take our playing teams forward.

I would like to thank all our players, staff, members and fans for their significant support over recent seasons and wish them all the best for the year ahead.

Colin Graves, who returned as Yorkshire chairman earlier this year, said: I would like to thank Darren for the work he has done over the past few seasons.

Darren is a club legend in his own right. He has had two very successful spells here as a player and has now helped us through some very difficult times in his role as director of cricket.

Graves pledged 1 million of his own money to cover Yorkshire's running costs for the coming season when he was reappointed, and with the club about to announce record losses, swollen by unfair dismissal claims and legal costs as a result of the actions from former chairman Lord Kamlesh Patel, making the club's finances a priority.

Gough was considered the highest paid cricket director in the county game, with a salary of around 250,000.

Mail Sport understands that the new board has been in contact with several figures with links to the club in recent weeks to get a sense of how effectively things have been running in recent times, and that there will be further changes in relation to this in the coming season the budgets will be implemented. .

The former England fast bowler was believed to earn a salary of around 250,000

Yorkshire have no plans to replace Gough anytime soon and appear intent on overhauling the make-up of the cricket department during the season, which starts in just three weeks.

It means Gibson, who is in the final year of a three-year contract, will take charge of the players, supported by a backroom team of Tom Smith, Kabir Ali and Ali Maiden.