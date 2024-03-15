Sports
Ronn Lee resigns as St. Lukes football coach; Joe Gilmore takes over
Veteran coach Ronn Lee has a great pension plan.
I just don't know what it is yet, he joked this week.
Whatever the future holds for Lee, it won't be about coaching football at St. Lukes Episcopal after the current academic year. On Thursday, Lee announced he is stepping down after nearly a decade as the Wildcats' football coach at the place he affectionately calls Mayberry.
The school immediately named Joe Gilmore as his replacement. Gilmore becomes the fourth head football coach in school history, joining Eddie Guth, John Beverly and Lee.
“I just felt like our program probably needed to go to another level at this point,” Lee said. Everyone has chapters in their lives. The people at St. Lukes have been so influential in my and my wife Sue's lives. There is nothing but love on both sides. I think the program can continue to grow from here.
Lee doesn't call this a pension.
“I'll never retire,” he joked. I will always do something.
He also no longer closed the door to coaching.
Once a coach, always a coach, he said. I'm going to enjoy a little time off and see what's next. I haven't planned that next chapter yet. Well, just look what happens.
Lee plans to complete the academic year at St. Lukes and help Gilmore with the transition however he can. In nine years as the team's head coach, he went 42-55 overall. His 2017 and 2018 teams led by quarterback Jermaine Brown won the region and reached the quarterfinals of the playoffs. The 2023 team went 6-5 and lost to Isabella in the first round of the 2A playoffs.
We had a lot of fun, he said. When we went there it was a matter of getting the players to sign up. We didn't start with many numbers, but they continued to grow. We had Jermaine Brown at one point, and everyone knew him, and he was surrounded by a lot of good athletes.
With him we won consecutive regional championships and reached the quarter-finals of the play-offs. That was a big deal for the school and the team. I think it showed the kids that hard work pays off. We were lucky to be in the play-offs five times in nine years. One year we couldn't go because of COVID.
Lee has spent the last 38 years of general coaching in Mobile, including 10 years with Murphy. He went 77-38 with the Panthers, never had a losing season and reached the playoffs nine times. He also coached at Satsuma for seven years as head coach and three years at Grand Bay.
It should be a smooth transition from Lee to Gilmore, who served as the offensive line coach on the St. Lukes staff from 2016 to 2018. He has spent the past five years as the offensive coordinator at Northlake Christian School in Covington, La. This will be Gilmore's first head coaching job.
“Obviously, I'm very excited about the opportunities and challenges that come with being a head coach,” he said. I had a lot of good coaches growing up. That is what brought me into this profession. They had an impact on me, and I always wanted to show that. If you are a coach, you are ultimately also a teacher. I feel like you can make such a big impact on high school students.
Gilmore was born in Mobile and graduated from St. Pauls in 2009. He was a member of the first Saints title team in 2007. He did his undergraduate work at Alabama and attended graduate school at South Alabama. He served as a student assistant for Joey Jones with the Jags, working with tight ends, before transferring to St. Lukes and eventually Northlake.
Gilmore's father, Bo, is a longtime coach in the Mobile Region, having worked at McGill, Davidson, LeFlore and Burns Middle School.
Coach Lee and I got along great, Gilmore said of the transition. He's clearly a mobile coaching legend. He laid the foundation here. I owe a lot to where I am today and a lot of thanks to coach Lee.
Gilmore said one of his first jobs will be strengthening his staff. He said he hopes to keep the majority of the Wildcats staff intact.
“I look forward to the relationships I will build at St. Lukes,” he said. I'm ready to go to work. That's what I think the world needs right now. People who work hard and want to work hard.
It's certainly a period of change for Gilmore. He has already sold his house and he and his fiancée, Katie Lafreniere, plan to get married in three weeks.
|
