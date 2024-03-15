The Potsdam resident helps Paul Smiths College women's hockey win the national title

POTSDAM – A Potsdam resident helped Paul Smith's College women's hockey become national champions in the first AAU College Hockey Women's Division National Tournament.

The event, which culminated Sunday, saw the Paul Smith's College Bobcats defeat the University of Tampa Spartans 4-2 at IceLine Quad Rinks in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Casey Gerrish said he and others were brought to Paul Smith's College in 2018 to help start a hockey program. “And six years later we have our first championship,” he said.

Gerrish, who coached both the men's and women's teams from 2018-2021, now coaches only the men's team.

The former Potsdam man thanked former school principal Jim Tucker, former school director of athletic initiatives John Morgan, current athletic director Zack Luzzi and coach Gibson Gilmore.

Gerrish was on hand to perform the commemorative puck drop as commissioner of the women's division for AAU College Hockey.

Gerrish commented on the expected results of the tournament, saying, “This is the first step toward growing the women's game in AAU College Hockey and giving more teams the opportunity to compete. We want everyone here to have a great experience, and the feedback we get from the teams is fantastic.”

Sunday's match was a repeat of the first match of the tournament. That game was dominated by the Bobcats as they scored eight goals against the previously undefeated conference champions of College Hockey South (CHS). Leola Brown (Brookyln, NY) led the charge with two goals and three assists as the Bobcats defeated the Spartans 40-29, the first time Tampa was out of bounds all season.

Lola De Toni (Ottawa, Ontario, Canada) was named Player of the Game for being steadfast in the net and stopping 26 of 29 shots en route to victory in the first-ever AAU College Hockey Women's Division National Tournament.

“I am incredibly impressed with the grit and determination of the team and Coach Gilmore's dedication to the team's success. I am also impressed with how well the tournament was organized and how professionally it was presented. It was a historic moment for Paul Smith's College, our women's hockey team and AAU College Hockey. We are so happy to share this moment with everyone.”

Several Bobcats added to the scoresheet, with Leah Coulombe (Jay, NY) and Rhoda Peterson (Havre, MT) scoring two goals each. Riley Newcomb (Cazenovia, NY) and Samantha Barret (Oak Park, IL) each scored one goal and two assists, while Alli Cherry (Grasonville, MD), Lillian Gogan (Cornish, NH) and Amanda Lamonda (Saratoga Springs, NY) each added an assist.

On Saturday, another stellar performance in net allowed Ashley Finch (Oswego, NY) to earn Player of the Game honors, finishing with 30 saves in a 7-0 shutout. Amanda Lamonda got things going for the Bobcats, scoring her first game-winning goal at 4:56 of the first period. Cherry would score two goals and add an assist and Barrett would also score a brace for the Bobcats. Newcomb and Lauren Taber (Howards Grove, WI) rounded out the scoring and five other Bobcats picked up solo helpers while Samantha Friend (Reston, VA) and Lindsay Palmer (Clifton Park, NY) got their names on the scoresheet in the assist category.

Sunday's National Championship match was a nail-biter from start to finish. Lauren Taber got things going with a beautiful full-ice rush where she ripped a low shot from the top of the circle and beat the Spartan goaltender to the ice, putting the Bobcats up 1-0 just over two minutes into the game came. Riley Newcomb would score her third goal of the tournament after beating the Tampa defenseman on a run for a loose puck in the neutral zone before setting the score at 2-0. Rhoda Peterson and Lauren Taber would get assists on the first and second goals respectively. Tampa would get one back before the end of the period to make it 2-1 going into the first intermission.

The lone goal of the second period was scored by Leah Coulombe when she took the puck from a defenseman in the neutral zone and used her speed to get down the left side of the ice before hitting the goalie between the legs to put the Bobcats up 3 -1 to put. .

At the 12:24 mark of the third period, Tampa pulled within one as the energy on the rink peaked in the final minutes in a one-goal national championship game in front of hundreds of fans. After a tripping penalty with 1:11 left in the game, the Tampa bench pulled their goalie and put the Spartans on the 6 on 4 advantage to try to tie the score. After a strong defensive presence and multiple saves from Finch, Coulombe collected the puck in the slot and sent the puck the full length of the ice. The puck stayed true to its trajectory and ended up in the back of the net, sealing the win for the Bobcats as the arena erupted. With the 4-2 win, the Paul Smith's College women's hockey team cemented their legacy as the 2024 AAU College Hockey Women's Division national champions.

Paul Smith's College women's hockey coach Gibson Gilmore spoke about what it meant to win the national championship this season while looking ahead to the future. “The girls deserve everything,” Gilmore said. “Good teams find a way to win, and they have proven that it takes will, not numbers, to succeed.” The Bobcats entered the tournament with just 12 skaters plus two goalies, for a total of 14 players.

“Ending the season with a national title leaves us hungry for the future, not only for the possibility of success, but for the opportunity to build women's hockey in the North Country. I believe we have something special at Paul Smith's College,” Gilmore added.

Coulombe received Tournament MVP honors not only for her performance in the championship game, but also for cumulative effort for the Bobcats as she finished with four goals and one assist for five points in three games. AAU College Hockey Executive Director Scott Solomon, AAU College Hockey Chairman of the Board Mark Purowitz, and AAU College Hockey Women's Division Commissioner Casey Gerrish were on hand to present the 2024 National Championship Trophy to Paul Smith's College.

Bobcats athletic director Zack Luzzi was on hand to assist with administrative duties and help on the bench with water bottles, equipment and other miscellaneous tasks. He was a key presence for the Bobcats and showed at the tournament how close the community really is at Paul Smith's College.

“I couldn't be more proud of our women's ice hockey team and coach Gilmore. They made the most of a season that started with some low numbers and some setbacks and turned that into a national championship run,” Luzzi said.