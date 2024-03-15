MYAS provides support to rowers for international events, including Manika Batra





The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has approved financial assistance for prominent players Swastika Ghosh, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Archana Kamath and Manika Batra to participate in various international competitions, as confirmed at the 127th meeting of the Mission Olympic Cell. The allocation comes as athletes prepare for crucial tournaments on the road to the Olympics. Swastika and Sathiyan will compete in WTT Feeder events, while Manika will compete in the prestigious WTT Champions Incheon event in Korea. Archana will also join the fray, aiming to make her mark at the WTT Feeder events and undergo rigorous training in Dusseldorf ahead of the main competitions. Currently, Indian women's number one rower Manika Batra was in action at Singapore Smash last week where she put in a disappointing performance. This financial support marks a pivotal moment for Indian table tennis, especially after the historic qualification of both the men's and women's national teams for the Olympic Games through the world team rankings, a first in the country's table tennis history. Manika Batra was part of the Indian women's team that played a great match against China at the World TT Championships, while Sathiyan was part of the men's team that qualified for the Paris Olympics. Two Indian singles players in the men's and women's singles categories have been allotted a spot at the Paris Olympics after confirmation from both teams in the showpiece event.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thebridge.in/table-tennis/ministry-aid-manika-batra-tt-international-events-46487 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos