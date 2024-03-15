Preview: TCU Alumni Invitational – TCU Athletics





FORT WORTH TCU kicks off the outdoor season at the annual TCU Alumni Invitational this weekend in Fort Worth, Texas. Friday's throwing events (discus, hammer) will be held on AP Ranch starts at 9:00 am. The remainder of the college portion of the TCU Alumni Invitational begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 16 at the Lowdon Track and Field Complex. Meet Info Friday

March 15, 9:00 am

AP Ranch Fort Worth, Texas

Schedule of the last meeting

Live results Saturday

March 16, 8:00 am

Lowdon Athletic Complex Fort Worth, Texas

Schedule of the last meeting

Live results TCU's javelin throwers will make their season debut at the TCU Alumni Invitational. Sydney Juszczyk , the reigning Big 12 Javelin Champion, will compete for the first time this season. Additionally, Maria Welcome And Irene Jepkemboi will also make their Horned Frog debut in the javelin. Moreover, the start of the outdoor season means that the 4×100 teams will be back in action this weekend. Last year the team was from Rachel Hall , And Grey , Samarra Monroe And Dreunna Washington finished fifth at the Big 12 Outdoor Championships. The men's 4×100 team also finished fifth at the Big 12 Outdoor Championships last season, highlighted by Jais Smith as the leading leg. The Frogs are fresh off their appearance at the NCAA Indoor Championships. And Grey who won TCU's first-ever Big 12 women's 200m championship, earned second Team All-American honors at the NCAA Indoor Championships in the 200 meters. In addition to Gray's first-place finish at the Big 12 Indoor Championships, four other Frogs had top three finishes at the Big 12 Indoor Championships. Tabitha Kalunde shield (1000m) earned silver Lloyd Frilot (800m), Ryan Martin (1000m) and David Seete (600y) took bronze. 2023 Summary The Horned Frogs had a great outdoor season as they qualified a total of 22 entries for the NCAA West Preliminary and sent two entries to the NCAA Outdoor Championships. Sydney Juszczyk won her first Big 12 Outdoor Championship in the javelin with her throw of 50.40 m (165' 4″). Another highlight of the 2023 season was the crowning of two TCU champions at the Penn Relays. And Grey won the Frogs first ever championship in the women's 100 meters and the team of Ethan Brown , David Seete , Donnie James And Ryan Jordan brought home TCU's first 4×400 title since 2008.

