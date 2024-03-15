Watch: How 'Miracle Man' Rishabh Pant made a remarkable recovery | Cricket news







While his treating physician, esteemed orthopedic surgeon Dinshaw Pardiwala, had a less optimistic view, Pant dismissed all doubts by simply labeling himself as a ' miracle man .” After experiencing a life-threatening accident, Rishabh pants harbored unwavering confidence in his return to top-flight cricket. Even if it took a miracle, he remained steadfast in his belief that he would achieve it.While his treating physician, esteemed orthopedic surgeon Dinshaw Pardiwala, had a less optimistic view, Pant dismissed all doubts by simply labeling himself as a ' miracle man .” “If you return to competitive cricket it will be a miracle. after a quick dislocation of the knee, in situations like this… But then he said: 'I'm a miracle man. I have done two, I will definitely manage a third,” Pardiwala reminisced about his conversation with the cricketer during a television program that chronicled Pant's remarkable return to the field after a 14-month gap.

The first part of the 'Miracle Man' series premieres on Thursday BCCI .TV.

Pant said he feels “very close to normal”.

As the dynamic batsman gears up for his comeback in the upcoming Indian Premier League, National Cricket Academy (NCA) physiotherapist Dhananjay Kaushik discussed the extent of injuries suffered by Pant in the 2022 accident.

WATCH PART 1 OF 'MIRACLE MAN'

“If you're talking about the right knee, none of the ligaments were spared in that accident. If you're talking about ACL (anterior cruciate ligament), PCL (posterior cruciate ligament), lateral collateral ligament, medial collateral ligament…

“Also some quadriceps, you name it, but he didn't have it. I think if there's anyone who could make a comeback, it's only Rishabh, with the kind of effort and attitude he has. The way he he takes things his way…,” Kaushik said.

Earlier this week, the BCCI granted Pant permission to participate in the IPL. His team, Delhi Capitals, will start their IPL campaign against Punjab Kings on March 23.

Pant was involved in a harrowing car accident in December 2022 while driving to his home in Roorkee. He suffered multiple injuries, requiring ligament reconstruction surgery on his right knee, as well as a broken wrist and ankle.

Following the accident, the 26-year-old underwent an extensive rehabilitation and recovery program at the National Cricket Academy.

After representing India in 33 Tests, 30 ODIs and 66 T20 Internationals, Pant's return to the field marks a major milestone.

Reflecting on Pant's journey, Nishanta Bordoloi, the strength and conditioning specialist at NCA, noted that it has given him more resilience and strength.

“Every incident in our lives has a certain outcome and I think if not anything else, it has made him a better person, a better understanding of life, respects life as a whole, respects the things around him, made him more resilient.” , stronger,” said Bordoloi.

(With PTI inputs)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/news/watch-how-miracle-man-rishabh-pant-pulled-off-a-remarkable-recovery/articleshow/108483843.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos