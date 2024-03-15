Sports
Bernese Billiards Outdoor Aluminum Table Tennis Conversion Top – Game Room Shop
Shipping Guidelines
Orders are processed the same day they are received. Standard orders usually ship within 7-10 business days. Made-to-order items and custom orders may take 2 to 4 weeks to ship depending on the manufacturer. Shipping and delivery times vary by manufacturer. All delivery times stated are estimates only and cannot be guaranteed.
Most large items and game room tables, including but not limited to billiards, shuffleboard, ping pong, foosball, bubble hockey and poker tables, are shipped freight. You must be present at the delivery address when the driver arrives to receive the package and inspect it for damage.
Choose a delivery method
By ordering from Game Room Shop and selecting one of the delivery methods below, you acknowledge that the product will fit through your doorways.If the product arrives and is too large to maneuver into the room of your choice, all costs associated with its disassembly/reassembly or return are your responsibility. The following shipping options are available for most products sold. (See Brand Specific Delivery Options below for exclusions).
Free curbside delivery:$0 (on orders $100+*, for a limited time)
We currently offer free curbside delivery on most freight orders within the contiguous United States. As it sounds, the delivery person will pull up to the curb outside. It is up to you to remove the object from the truck yourself. The driver does not have to help remove the object himself. He may choose to do so or not at his sole discretion.We highly recommend Liftgate Service and have a second pair of hands to help you. You can select this option at checkout.
If you are unable to remove the item from the truck, you may be charged storage and/or return shipping charges.
*Orders under $100 will be charged a shipping rate of $14.95
Curbside tailgate delivery:$159 per shipment
You can order tailgate service at the time of purchase or afterwardsclick here. The driver will remove the object from the truck for you and place it on the curb. It is your responsibility to then move the item inside. We recommend having a dolly and a friend to help.
Delivery front door/garage:$267per shipment
The driver will remove the item from the truck and place it at your front door or garage door. It is your responsibility to then move the item inside.
Indoor delivery (room of your choice):Price varies per product
With this service, the driver will remove the item from the truck and bring it inside to the specific area of your choice.
White glove delivery: Price varies per product
In addition to combining the above services, White Glove Delivery also includes professional installation and setup of your order.
Depending on the item and your location, this service may require two separate appointments. One for delivery and one for installation.
Read our white glove delivery and installation guide for more information.
For everyone delivery methodsAn additional fee applies for the following exceptions:
- Stairs
- Unconventional entrance (window, basement, Bilco)
- Destination more than 100 feet from your doorway
- Request scheduling on a weekend or holiday
- “Remote” location (rugged mountain roads, islands, resorts, rural areas or high traffic areas.)
- Delivery outside the contiguous United States
Please make sure you notify us when you place your order if you think any of these exceptions apply to you. We will then guide you through the options and prices.
All shipping costs are per shipment. Additional charges apply if your order contains multiple items shipped from different suppliers.
Ask us for recommendations to save! If you have already placed your order, we will obtain your approval for any additional charges before proceeding.
Oversized items with shipping upgrades:Amid the recent increase in freight costs, our commitment to offering cost-effective solutions remains steadfast. By prioritizing affordable shipping upgrades, your proactive approach will significantly contribute to the continuity of these services
By choosing these upgrades, you acknowledge your responsibility for providing assistance during the unloading process. Your cooperation is sincerely appreciated.
Brand exception
VPCabs:
Shipping costs and options:
- Shipping costs for VPCabs products will be charged at checkout. Choose from the following shipping methods:
|Shipping methods
|USA (mainland)
|Hawaii and Alaska
|Canada
|International
|Curbside Delivery + Tailgate Service: Driver gets out of truck to your curb
|$420
|$800
|$600
|$1,200
|Threshold delivery: Freight driver removes from truck to your door or garage
|$800
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Optional space and installation: Freight driver delivers. Installer goes to selection room and installs
|(Contact us for a quote)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
REMARK: The fixed rates mentioned above apply to most orders. Additional charges may apply in the case of remote locations, limited access, etc. If you believe these terms may apply to your order, please do so Contact us for a personalized quote.
Schedule delivery date
Once you place your order, we will send you an email confirming your order. It is your responsibility to check that email and make sure everything is correct. Be sure to check item, billing, shipping, delivery, and contact information.
You will also receive a reminder to add tailgate service to your order. If you have already opted for tailgate service or if the item you purchased is not shipped by freight, you can ignore this notification. If you would like to add tailgate service at this time, we strongly encourage you to let us know immediately.
Once your order leaves the warehouse, you will receive an email with all relevant tracking information.
The carrier will then contact you via the telephone number you provided with your purchase to agree on a desired delivery date and time window.
If a problem arises, we will do our best to help you resolve it.But please note that any delays or accidents during the progress of shipping are beyond the control of Game Room Shop.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gameroomshop.com/products/berner-billiards-outdoor-aluminum-table-tennis-conversion-top
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bernese Billiards Outdoor Aluminum Table Tennis Conversion Top – Game Room Shop
- The 18 Best Aftershaves for Men to Try in 2024
- An impressive number of applications for a new grant program
- Supporting internationally educated nurses joining the Canadian health workforce
- The Ergatta Lite Rower is a great addition to your home gym. But is it worth the price?
- A 3.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Tirupati district
- China says border issue with India does not represent entire bilateral relations
- Hollywood movie props are now luxury collectibles
- Stratford gets almost $5 million to build more homes faster
- Prosecutors say they are ready to delay Donald Trump's secret trial by a month on March 25.
- PM Modi to arrive in Kerala today, Narendra Modi, Kerala, BJP, nes, election
- Government graduate scheme sees sharp decline in applicants – PublicTechnology