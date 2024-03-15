Bernese Billiards Outdoor Aluminum Table Tennis Conversion Top – Game Room Shop

Shipping Guidelines

Orders are processed the same day they are received. Standard orders usually ship within 7-10 business days. Made-to-order items and custom orders may take 2 to 4 weeks to ship depending on the manufacturer. Shipping and delivery times vary by manufacturer. All delivery times stated are estimates only and cannot be guaranteed.

Most large items and game room tables, including but not limited to billiards, shuffleboard, ping pong, foosball, bubble hockey and poker tables, are shipped freight. You must be present at the delivery address when the driver arrives to receive the package and inspect it for damage.

Choose a delivery method

By ordering from Game Room Shop and selecting one of the delivery methods below, you acknowledge that the product will fit through your doorways.If the product arrives and is too large to maneuver into the room of your choice, all costs associated with its disassembly/reassembly or return are your responsibility. The following shipping options are available for most products sold. (See Brand Specific Delivery Options below for exclusions).

Free curbside delivery: $0 (on orders $100+*, for a limited time)

We currently offer free curbside delivery on most freight orders within the contiguous United States. As it sounds, the delivery person will pull up to the curb outside. It is up to you to remove the object from the truck yourself. The driver does not have to help remove the object himself. He may choose to do so or not at his sole discretion.We highly recommend Liftgate Service and have a second pair of hands to help you. You can select this option at checkout.

If you are unable to remove the item from the truck, you may be charged storage and/or return shipping charges.

*Orders under $100 will be charged a shipping rate of $14.95

Curbside tailgate delivery: $159 per shipment

You can order tailgate service at the time of purchase or afterwards click here . The driver will remove the object from the truck for you and place it on the curb. It is your responsibility to then move the item inside. We recommend having a dolly and a friend to help.

Delivery front door/garage: $267per shipment

The driver will remove the item from the truck and place it at your front door or garage door. It is your responsibility to then move the item inside.

Indoor delivery (room of your choice): Price varies per product

With this service, the driver will remove the item from the truck and bring it inside to the specific area of ​​your choice.

White glove delivery: Price varies per product

In addition to combining the above services, White Glove Delivery also includes professional installation and setup of your order.

Depending on the item and your location, this service may require two separate appointments. One for delivery and one for installation.

Read our white glove delivery and installation guide for more information.

For everyone delivery methodsAn additional fee applies for the following exceptions:

Stairs

Unconventional entrance (window, basement, Bilco)

Destination more than 100 feet from your doorway

Request scheduling on a weekend or holiday

“Remote” location (rugged mountain roads, islands, resorts, rural areas or high traffic areas.)

Delivery outside the contiguous United States

Please make sure you notify us when you place your order if you think any of these exceptions apply to you. We will then guide you through the options and prices.

All shipping costs are per shipment. Additional charges apply if your order contains multiple items shipped from different suppliers.

Ask us for recommendations to save! If you have already placed your order, we will obtain your approval for any additional charges before proceeding.

Oversized items with shipping upgrades:Amid the recent increase in freight costs, our commitment to offering cost-effective solutions remains steadfast. By prioritizing affordable shipping upgrades, your proactive approach will significantly contribute to the continuity of these services

For products over 85 inches in lengthtake advantage of the convenience our available shipping upgrades provide.

When selecting delivery upgrade methods such as Tailgate Service or Front Door/Garage Delivery, please ensure one is available 2 to 3 people to assist the freight courier when unloading the item from the truck.

By choosing these upgrades, you acknowledge your responsibility for providing assistance during the unloading process. Your cooperation is sincerely appreciated.

Brand exception

VPCabs:

Shipping costs and options:



Shipping costs for VPCabs products will be charged at checkout. Choose from the following shipping methods:

Shipping methods USA (mainland) Hawaii and Alaska Canada International Curbside Delivery + Tailgate Service: Driver gets out of truck to your curb $420 $800 $600 $1,200 Threshold delivery: Freight driver removes from truck to your door or garage $800 N/A N/A N/A Optional space and installation: Freight driver delivers. Installer goes to selection room and installs ( Contact us for a quote) N/A N/A N/A

REMARK: The fixed rates mentioned above apply to most orders. Additional charges may apply in the case of remote locations, limited access, etc. If you believe these terms may apply to your order, please do so Contact us for a personalized quote.

Schedule delivery date

Once you place your order, we will send you an email confirming your order. It is your responsibility to check that email and make sure everything is correct. Be sure to check item, billing, shipping, delivery, and contact information.

You will also receive a reminder to add tailgate service to your order. If you have already opted for tailgate service or if the item you purchased is not shipped by freight, you can ignore this notification. If you would like to add tailgate service at this time, we strongly encourage you to let us know immediately.

Once your order leaves the warehouse, you will receive an email with all relevant tracking information.

The carrier will then contact you via the telephone number you provided with your purchase to agree on a desired delivery date and time window.

If a problem arises, we will do our best to help you resolve it.But please note that any delays or accidents during the progress of shipping are beyond the control of Game Room Shop.