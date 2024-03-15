No. 13 MVB wins rivalry match at No. 8 Ohio State to stay atop MIVA standings





COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 13th-ranked Cardinals managed to earn a 3-1 rivalry victory against the eighth-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes tonight to stay atop the Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association standings. With the win, Ball State improves to 15-7 on the year and 8-1 in MIVA action, while Ohio State drops to 15-6 overall and 8-3 in conference play. Patrick Rogers led the Cardinals with nine kills to open the first set, which helped Ball State get past nemesis Ohio State to a 34-32 victory. The Cardinals trailed the Buckeyes early in the frame, but then took a late 16-13 lead on a kill from Rodney Wallace . Of course, the Buckeyes came back as both teams traded points. Ball State was able to make back-to-back strong defensive plays to secure the early 1-0 lead over Ohio State. Ball State struggled to get things going in frame two after falling behind early to Ohio State. The Buckeyes had the upper hand offensively and were able to tie the match at 1-1 with their 25-15 second set win. The third period was closely fought like the previous two, but this time the Cardinals came out on top with a score of 25-22. It was Ball State's defense that held Ohio State to a .171 hitting percentage, helping the Cardinals regain the 2-1 lead in the game. The Cardinals continued to fight and were resilient to not let the match go to a fifth set. The frame was knotted 24-24, but a kill by Rogers and then a hitting error by Ohio State gave BSU the 26-24 advantage that sealed the victory. For the match, Rogers recorded a career-best 24 kills on 47 swings for a hitting percentage of .383, while Our lord Ndavazochava recorded 16 murders. Luke Machado put in an impressive performance with 41 assists. The Ball State men's volleyball team continues MIVA action when it returns to Worthen Arena against Lindenwood on Saturday. The first service is at 7:00 PM ET.

