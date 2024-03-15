



The Indian Premier League (IPL), the “Super Bowl” of Indian cricket, starts on March 22. The cash-rich T20 cricket tournament will consist of 10 teams representing different states and cities and will be played at 13 venues. The tournament takes place ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, which is being held in the US and the Caribbean Islands. IPL 2024, the 17th edition of India's premier T20 cricket tournament, can be watched live in the US, a country that has witnessed an exponential growth in the number of cricket viewers. Cricket fans in the US can watch IPL 2024 live and exclusively on Willow TV. Willow TV offers extensive content to viewers in the US and is the leading cricket channel in America.

The 17th season of IPL begins on March 22 with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). IPL 2024 matches will be played in the afternoon and evening. Afternoon matches will be held at 3:30 PM (IST)/6 PM (EDT). Night matches will be held at 7:30 PM (IST)/10:00 AM (EDT). Ten teams of IPL 2024 are Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is organizing the IPL 2024. Previously, there were speculations that the first leg of the tournament could be played outside India, as in 2009 when it was moved to South due to the country's general elections Africa was moved. The first matches were played in the UAE in 2014, again due to the general elections. However, this time the tournament will be played in India just like in 2019. In February, BCCI published the IPL 2024 schedule for just the first 17 days. The roster for the remaining matches will be announced once the general election dates are finalized. Frequently Asked Questions: Q1. When will IPL 2024 start?

A1. Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 starts on March 22. In February, BCCI published the IPL 2024 schedule for just the first 17 days. The roster for the remaining matches will be announced once the general election dates are finalized. Question 2. Where can we watch IPL 2024?

A2. Cricket fans in the US can watch IPL 2024 live and exclusively on Willow TV. Willow TV offers extensive content to viewers in the US and is the leading cricket channel in America.

