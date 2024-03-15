Rashad West is stepping down as Palmetto High's football coach after one season





PALMETTO For the second time in two seasons, Palmetto High is looking for a football coach. Rashad West stepped down as head coach of the Tigers after one season. It was a difficult decision, but it was the right time and the right decision for me, West said. It was kind of the right time for me with this. Sanders at Braden River:Braden River High remains in-house and hires OC Eric Sanders as head football coach Campbell in Sarasota:Sarasota hires former Riverview assistant Anthony “Amp” Campbell as football coach Come inside Bradenton Christian:Bradenton Christian names Phillip Spess as its new football coach Bradley in Southeast:Southeast High remains in Manatee County and hires Braden River's Curt Bradley as football coach Palmetto went 5–5, losing three of four to end the season, and missed the playoffs in West's only year. Nothing happened, West said after he was hired on Feb. 13 last year. It was amazing. It made sense to me. After coaching at Lakewood Ranch High for four seasons, when the Mustangs went 20-17, West moved across Manatee County to Palmetto. He does not regret the move. Oh yeah. Met some great people. Worked with some great people. “I don't regret that at all,” West said. He will continue to teach at Palmetto High, but assist with the transition of coaches. What I'm going to do for the foreseeable future is enjoy going home after school and being with my family, West said. While he hasn't ruled out coaching in the future, West has some other avenues he wants to pursue. There are some things in the works that I don't want to talk about right now, things that I'm interested in doing and pursuing, West said. Now is the right time to explore these things for myself and my family. The coaching part is on the back burner. As for Palmetto, athletic director Bryan Wilkes named assistant coach Jim Webb as football liaison during the spring. Webb will team up with Butch Santcil, the girls flag football coach. “We have a lot of work to do in a short time,” Wilkes said. Wilkes said he will take on the head coaching position after spring training. By then the coaches will know where they are. That would be the best time to approach it to find the right fit for our team, Wilkes said.

