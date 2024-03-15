The College Football Playoff is expected to approve the expansion if FBS leaders agree on revenue sharing





The 10 FBS conferences and Notre Dame are expected to confirm Friday a 14-team College Football Playoff field and an updated revenue model starting in 2026, sources close to the negotiations told CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd. Details on the 14-team CFP model will be decided at a later date, but the agreement clears the way for the CFP to agree to a contract extension with ESPN to broadcast the tournament. The new revenue model will significantly benefit the Big Ten and SEC, giving them a solid lead over the Big 12 and ACC going forward. The new contract will pay the Big Ten and SEC 29% of the upcoming contract, sources told Dodd, which amounts to about $22 million per school. The ACC receives 17% ($13-14 million per school) and the Big 12 receives about 15% ($12 million per school). The numbers represent an increase across the board, as all Power Five institutions received approximately $5 million per school in the previous contract. The ACC will receive a slightly higher payout in the next contract, as the league has produced eight CFP semifinalists, compared to just two in the ongoing Big 12, according to ESPN. The proposed contract includes a “look-in” clause that would allow the CFP to adjust payouts based on performance in 2028, or if there is another round of rescheduling. The Group of Five will split 9% of the contract, but the number may not be evenly distributed among the teams and five conferences. According to multiple reports, the independent schools will split 1%, while Notre Dame will get the largest share, around $12 million. While pressing details surrounding the format have yet to be finalized, the fourteen-team play-off represents a departure from the twelve-team field agreed for the final two years of the previous media rights deal. The CFP will hold its first 12-team playoff in 2024, as the original television rights deal expires after the 2025 College Football Playoff. As discussions began, sources told CBS Sports that the Big Ten and SEC would each look to earn as many as four automatic qualifiers (eight total) in an expanded playoff. Coming out of the first College Football Playoff Management Committee meeting, it seemed like a “3-3-2-2-1” model was getting the most attention; that would ensure that the Big Ten and SEC would receive three AQs, the ACC and Big 12 would receive two each, and the Group of Five would be guaranteed a playoff bid with three at-large spots remaining. As part of that model, the Big Ten and SEC attempted to guarantee the only two byes in the series on an annual basis, with their respective conference champions immediately advancing to the second week of play. The discussions that followed that proposed format sparked significant outrage, with fairness immediately questioned.

