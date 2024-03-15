University of Minnesota Athletics





ST. PAUL – The Hobey Baker Memorial Award Foundation is pleased to announce the 2024 Legend of College Hockey recipient as Don Lucia of the University of Minnesota. The Hobey Baker Memorial Award Foundation is pleased to announce the 2024 Legend of College Hockey recipient as Don Lucia of the University of Minnesota. Lucia began his coaching career as an assistant coach at the University of Alaska Fairbanks (1981-85), followed by the University of Alaska Anchorage (1985-87). In 1987, Lucia would return to Alaska Fairbanks, but this time as head coach, where he would remain for the next six years and coach his team to four winning seasons. In his first year as head coach, the Nanooks won the Great West Hockey Conference championship and he was named the league's Coach of the Year. In 1993, Lucia became the head coach of Colorado College, where he led the program to an unprecedented three straight WCHA titles in his first three years at the helm. He helped the Tigers to an appearance in the 1996 championship game and the 1997 NCAA Frozen Four semifinals. At the end of the 1993–94 season, Lucia was the 44th recipient of the Spencer Penrose Award as National Coach of the Year, selected by the American Hockey Coaches Association. During his time at Colorado College, Lucia tied Jeff Sauer as the second-winningest head coach in program history. In 1999, he took over the University of Minnesota program, where he would coach for 19 seasons. Lucia led the Gophers to two national titles (2002, 2003), four MacNaughton Cups, three Broadmoor Trophies and a Big Ten regular season championship in each of the league's first four seasons. In 31 seasons as a collegiate head coach, Lucia compiled a record of 736-403-102 and is Minnesota's all-time winningest coach with 457 wins for the Gophers. He is one of 10 coaches to have more than 600 NCAA men's hockey victories, and one of six to win national titles in consecutive seasons. Lucia has 22 NCAA tournament victories in 18 career tournament appearances. Five of those appearances come from his time at Colorado College, making Lucia the only coach other than Jerry York to lead two different schools to at least five NCAA tournament appearances. Lucia remains active in collegiate hockey and currently serves as commissioner of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) since the conference's reorganization in 2021. Under Lucia's leadership, the CCHA has experienced substantial growth, from seven teams in 2021 to the current one. 9 teams. As a player, Lucia attended the University of Notre Dame, where he was a defenseman on the men's hockey team from 1977 to 1981. He was selected 168 overall in the 1978 NHL Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers. Lucia coached twelve Hobey Baker Award finalists, including winner Jordan Leopold (2001-2002). In addition, he coached 19 First Team All-Americans, 73 all-conference players, nine Conference Defensemen of the Year and three Conference Rookies of the Year. Coach Lucia will be honored along with this year's Hobey Baker Award winner at the annual Hobey Baker Award Banquet and Golf Outing this summer in St. Paul, Minnesota.

