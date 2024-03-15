Iowa football 2024 pre-spring position breakdown: wide receivers





Kaleb Brown leads position group after productive second half of 2023





Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Kaleb Brown (3) appeals to officials for a call during a game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Illinois Fighting Illini at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Illini 15 – 13 and with the win he clinched the Big Ten West title. (Nick Rohlman/The Gazette)

IOWA CITY Iowa's football turnover at wide receiver hasn't been pretty in recent years. None of the scholarship wide receivers from Iowas 2021 recruiting class are still on the roster for what would be their junior or senior year in 2024. Of the seven wide receivers from the 2020, 2019 and 2018 high school recruiting classes, only one stuck around for his senior season. Now the wide receivers have a new position coach (Jon Budmayr) and a new playcaller (offensive coordinator Tim Lester). Here's a first look at what Budmayr and Lester are working on as they look to strengthen production at this position: Who's gone Nico Ragaini was exhausted after six years in Iowa City. Ragaini had 156 receptions in his Hawkeye career, which ranked fifth in program history. That included 31 receptions in 2023, although he only caught 41.9 percent of his targets, according to Pro Football Focus. Diante Vines transferred to Old Dominion after four years in Iowa City. The Danbury, Connecticut native had 12 receptions (on 24 targets) for 134 yards as a junior. Who's back Former Ohio State wide receiver Kaleb Brown highlights the list of wide receivers expected to return in 2024. After having no receptions through the first two months of the season, he had 22 receptions for 215 yards in Iowa's final six games. Seth Anderson had 11 receptions for 150 yards in 2023 after transferring from Charleston Southern. He connected on 35.5 percent of his targets, per PFF. Walk-on Alec Wick had no catches last season; however, the former Iowa City Regina standout had two catches for 31 yards in 2022. After that, Iowa has no other wide receivers who have caught a pass in a Hawkeye uniform. Breakout candidates include Jacob Bostick, Alex Mota, Jarriett Buie and Dayton Howard. Bostick will be a sophomore in 2024, while the others will be freshmen. Who joins the mix KJ Parker and Reece Vander Zee will join the Hawkeyes as incoming freshmen. Parker is from Bellwood, Illinois, and was coached by former Hawkeye Matt Bowen. Vander Zee, one of seven recruits in the class of 2024, is from Rock Rapids. Both have three-star ratings from 247Sports. Way too early two-deep projections Given Iowa's depth at tight end, Iowa fans could see a lot of 12 personnel (which would mean they would have two wide receivers on the field): Wide receiver Wide receiver Seth Anderson Jarriett Buie or Alec Wick Outlook Wide receiver is one of the biggest question marks for the Hawkeyes heading into spring training after years of lackluster production. Brown is not someone to sleep on in 2024, especially if Lester can find creative ways to get his hands on the ball. But even in tight end-loving Iowa, the Hawkeyes realistically need at least two more wide receivers to emerge as a viable threat for the offense to reach its full potential in 2024. Editor's note: This is the ninth of a nine-part series breaking down where each Iowa football position group stands at this point in the offseason. More position breakdowns in Iowa football offseason Quarterback Running backs Tight ends Offensive line Defensive line Linebackers Defensive backs Special teams Comments: [email protected] Sign up for our curated Iowa Hawkeyes athletics newsletter at thegazette.com/hawks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thegazette.com/iowa-football/iowa-football-2024-pre-spring-position-breakdown-wide-receivers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos