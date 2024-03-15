Men's tennis wins 4-3 thriller at FDU





Next game: vs. West Chester University of Pennsylvania 14-3-2024 | March. 14 (you) vs West Chester University of Pennsylvania History ORLANDO, FL (March 13, 2024)–The Morgan State men's tennis team showed their talent and determination as they took on FDU at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. They dominated the match from the start and quickly took a 3-0 lead. However, FDU refused to go down without a fight and slowly began to close the gap, but in the end it was the Bears who emerged victorious with a 4-3 win. The game between FDU and the Bears was intense, with both teams putting up an uphill battle. FDU managed to tie the match at 1-1 when Asaf defeated Schwartz Antonio Santos in straight sets on court 6. Schwartz showed his dominance on the court and won with a comfortable score of 6-1, 6-1. However, the Bears were not about to let FDU take the lead for long. Rhajzon Rankin stepped up and secured a win for his team by beating Tyler Crook 6-3, 6-3 on court 4. The Bears regained their lead Griffin Minor leveled the match on court 3 as he emerged victorious, recording a decisive 6-3, 6-1 victory over Makkijha Brown . Niles Rachal put the Bears ahead 3-2 in a hard-fought battle. Rachal emerged victorious with a final score of 6-4, 6-3 over Thomas Linley. The Knights responded on court 5 when Tauras Mickus faced them Enjoy Patterson and proved to be too much for the freshman, as he posted a 6-0, 6-3 victory on Court 5. The tension was palpable in the air as the final match of the day came around Mikeal Timmerman and Arjun Sriram started. Both players had fought hard to get to this point. The first set was dominated by Carpenter as he left Sriram scrambling to keep up. It was a quick 6-0 finish and it looked like the Bears were on their way to an easy win. Sriram, however, had no intention of going down without a fight. He regrouped in the second set and came back with a vengeance to win it 6-1. The third set was a nerve-wracking back and forth, but in the end Carpenter's experience and skill came to the fore as he secured a 6-1 win. . FOLLOW MORGAN STATE ATHLETICS IN CYBERSPACE There are many ways to keep up with MSU athletics online and on the go:

Visit www.morganstatebears.com the official website of Bears Athletics, for news, schedules, stats, bios and more.

Follow us on social media:

Facebook: /MorganStateBears

Twitter: @MorganStBears

Instagram: /MorganStateBears

ABOUT MORGAN Founded in 1867, Morgan State University is Carnegie-classified high research (R2) institution offering nearly 140 academic programs leading to degrees from the baccalaureate to the doctorate. Like Maryland's Leading public urban research university and the only university with a complete campus designated as a national treasure through the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Morgan serves a multi-ethnic and multi-racial student body and works to ensure that the doors of higher education are opened as wide as possible to as many people as possible. For more information about Morgan State University, visit www.morgan.edu .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://morganstatebears.com/news/2024/3/14/mens-tennis-wins-4-3-thriller-at-fdu.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos