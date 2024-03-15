Islanders Gameday News: Striving for recovery in Buffalo





A cross-continent road trip ends tonight in Buffalo, where the Islanders meet a Sabers team that just did them a big favor (by beating the Wings) and is close enough to the playoff spots (five points behind but still two matches played) to still play with urgency. In Buffalo there are some fans still bitter about their misinterpretation of the rules of the game when these teams faced high stakes a year ago. The first goals for Islanders can be found here. Islanders news On the Islanders Anxiety podcast, Dan and Mike enjoy the win streak, the fear of the big games ahead and the steady confidence Patrick Roy instills. [LHH]

Tonight's Preview: Brock Nelson is one goal away from his third straight 30-goal season, a feat last achieved by… Matt Moulson! His old teammate Kyle Okposo is now an ex-Sabre. [Isles]

Is tonight a must-win? [Newsday]

Day to day: Back in training, Matt Martin is an in-match decision. [Isles]

Kyle Palmieri's strong season is partly due to avoiding the unfortunate injuries that hampered previous years. [Post]

Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin (if he returns) could add some old-school intensity to the evening. [Newsday]

The power play could have made a difference in LA, but the battle continued. It is an area that the Islands are determined to improve. [Post] Elsewhere Scores from the last evening including some Western scores (obviously the Blues outscored the Kings right after the Isles couldn't), the Predators extended their 13-game point streak, the Canucks blow a three-goal lead and lose to the Avs in OT, and the Capitals losses in regulation. Justin Bourne is hampering the Eastern Wild Card race. [Sportsnet]

Speaking of which, the Wings' playoff hopes are suddenly in jeopardy during their extended nosedive. [TSN]

The Flames have relinquished the rights to 2022 second-round pick Topi Ronni, who was convicted of rape in Finland. [TSN]

Slater Koekkoek on walking away from the match and feeling so much better for it. [Athletic]

Jack Eichel and Matthew Tkachuk are examples of star players taking more control over their careers and destinations. [TSN]

After a melee and near goalie fight, the Ducks thought John Gibson was being thrown out of the game, but that turned out not to be the case. [TSN]

