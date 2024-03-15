Tennis baby shows his courage

The action at Indian Wells, one of the biggest tournaments of the season in men's and women's tennis, is nearing its end.Tennis bureau chief Giri Nathan and correspondent Patrick Redford are on the scene, reporting on the top-ranked U.S. men's player losing a thriller.

The first 90 minutes of tennis baby Holger Rune's fourth round with glass cannon Taylor Fritz in Indian Wells was a grim continuation of his vaguely haunted past months, and an uncomfortable echo of the last time he was here in Southern California.

Fritz's strength put Rune on the defensive, and the Dane was unable to execute the simple but punishing plan of getting the tall American to move his feet. When Rune dropped the first set 6-2, one couldn't help but think of his brutal execution at the Australian Open by a wildcard in the second round, which preceded his break with coach Boris Becker And a reunion with the slightly disgraced Patrick Mouratoglou. As Rune swung at Fritz's railgun in a desperate, failed attempt to break him in the second set before encountering a match point on his serve, it was impossible not to think back to the last time he was in the desert, when he lost a match point. fourth round stunner for Stan Wawrinka and went into goo-goo-ga-ga mode. Where was the red stick of dynamite that made a habit of beating Novak Djokovic? When would the pro-Fritz crowd be treated to Rune's explosive athleticism and bullet backhand?

Perhaps Rune had to be pushed into a corner as he hit that top form for the first time since his run in Adelaide on his way to a rousing 2-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3 comeback win to advance to the quarter-finals. Rune traded his small black shorts for a small pair of blue shorts. Set to compete in a Speedo before the second set in 2025, this man traded over-cautious decision-making and forehand errors for a bolder approach. Fritz was still bombing first serves in the 1930s, but Rune started getting in and hitting them back at Fritz's feet. The pace, normally thump…thump…thump…collected until a thump…thump…thump.

To Fritz's credit, he was up for the challenge, saving the only two break points Rune managed to force and winning the fourth game after three aces. He won this tournament two years ago, and while the home crowd cheered him on, he never let go of the rope. Fritz remained in good form until the tiebreak, which made Rune's comeback much more exciting to watch. Leading 15-30 and 4-3 in the second set, Fritz had a golden opportunity to earn a pair of break points on Rune when he sent the Dane flying into a shaky chipped backhand. It looked like he was sailing out, but Fritz still threw a drop shot into the center of the net. The crowd groaned, Fritz let out his first shout of frustration of the evening, and Rune held two quiet meetings later. That's when things changed for Rune, and after beating Fritz in the tiebreak, he limped through the third set.

Rune's only breaking point was the match in miniature: he pounced on an inaccurate Fritz serve down the T, and after Fritz was able to put his weight behind a lashing forehand, Rune responded with a backhand down the line to put Fritz in danger for good . Fritz pushed Rune in his service games, and while he never got into serious trouble, I'm grateful for Fritz's liveliness as he pushed Rune hard enough for the Dane to create the best highlight of the evening. Rune backpedaled on a decent lob in the far corner and hit a perfect forehand down the line.

Rune faces Daniil Medvedev on Thursday night, the first hard-court meeting between the two players, and while a result against the Russian comedy genius would be huge for Rune as he stabilizes in the spring season, it was exciting to see him show off his best stuff again to see. against another top player. At his best, Rune is a player without any serious weakness, a mini-Carlos Alcaraz who can explode into any shot, beat backhand screamers at a dead sprint, and win his service games quickly by consistently landing his first serve. The gap between Rune and the others in his cohort of precocious top performers continued to widen over the past year, as Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner both won majors, though Rune has enough talent to keep pace with them.

Giri Nathan contributed to the reporting.