Hockey East Quarters Come to Kelley RInk





#1 Boston College:No. 1/1, 28-5-1, 20-3-1 HEA

#8 Connecticut:NO,15-18-2, 9-14-1 HEA

Saturday March 16:7:30 PM at Kelley Rink (Chestnut Hill, Mass.)

TV (streaming):NESN+(ESPN+)

Eric Gallanty (play-by-play), Jim Connelly (analyst), Laura Stickells (reporter)

Radio:WEEI850 AM, Varsity App,BCEagles.com/Watch

Jon Rish (play-by-play), Andy Powers (analyst)

Live stats:Saturday CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. –Hockey East Regular Season Champions and the tournament's top-seeded Boston College Eagle begin the quest for a second trophy with a quarterfinal match against eighth-seeded Connecticut Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Kelley Rink. The Eagles finished the regular season by winning 13 consecutive Hockey East games; the longest winning streak in the league since the Eagles won 12 straight in 2012-13. BC has won the league's top Hockey East Tournament Championships eleven times; The Eagles last won in 2012. The Eagles are 76-37-2 all-time in the tournament and are facing UConn, which entered the league in the 2014-15 season, for the first time. CUT TO THE CHASE

Cutter Gauthier is the Hockey East and NCAA leader in goals at age 32. He is the first Eagle to score 30 goals in a season since Hobey Baker Award winner Johnny Gaudreau in 2013-14. His 32 goals rank him as the 17th most goals in a season, behind Jeff Farkes (1999-2000), the most recent to end a season with 32.

Cutter Gauthier had a career-best 14 game point streak, with a scoreline of 11-10-21, broken against BU (2/5) in the Beanpot. He rebounded his streak when it was broken with a four-point, two-goal performance against No. 17 New Hampshire (2/9).

Gauthier scored his first career hat trick at Merrimack (1/19).

Gauthier's ten power play goals are the second most in Hockey East and the six most in the NCAA. HOCKEY EAST PRIZES In the first round of the Hockey East postseason awards released on March 13, five Eagles earned recognition. Senior Captain Eamon Powell was honored with the Len Ceglarski Individual Sportsmanship Award along with UMass defenseman Ryan Ufko.

The Eagles claimed four of the six spots on the All-Rookie Team. Forward Ryan Leonard And Gabe Perreault were both unanimous selections. Linemate Will Smith and goalkeeper Jacob Fowler also earned a spot on the team. FIRST year SUPERLATIVES

Will Smith's 39 assists and Gabe Perreault 35 are the third and fifth most in a season by a BC freshman. Hall of Famer Brian Leetch (1986-87) ties the pair at 38 for fourth.

Smith's 57 points are fourth and Perreault's 50 points are sixth all-time by a freshman.

Ryan Leonard surpassed Johnny Gaudreau (2011-2012) for fifth most goals in a season by a BC freshman at age 25. THE CAPTAIN

Eamon Powell has produced career highs in scoring with five goals, 23 assists and 28 points. He is on a 12-match point streak after a goal and assist at Merrimack (3/9).

He has 18 points on four goals and 14 assists in that stretch.

Powell secured the Hockey East regular season with the lone goal in a win vs. UNH (3/3).

His 28 points are the most among BC defensemen and his 35 blocked shots rank fourth. REALLY SPECIAL TEAMS Boston College's penalty kill is the highest-ranked unit in the country at 90.3%.

BC ranks second in Hockey East in power play scoring at 27.0%.

The PP is in fifth place nationally and has converted in 24 games this season.

BC has scored 26 power-play goals in its past 22 games, including a season-high four PPG against New Hampshire (2/9). BC-UCONN SERIES Saturday marks the 27th game of all time between Boston College and Connecticut.

Boston College leads the all-time series, 17-7-2; all in Hockey East regular season games.

The Eagles completed a home-and-home series in November with a 5-4 win at home, followed by a 3-0 shutout on the road. Cutter Gauthier scored a total of three goals this weekend, including the OT winner.

BC head coach Greg Brown and UConn head coach Mike Cavanaugh coached Jerry York's staff together from 2004 to 2013.

BC has two Nutmeg State residents Charlie Leddy (Fairfield) and Paul Davey (Green wich).

