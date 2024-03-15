Sports
Athletics begins the outdoor season in Charlotte
MOREHEAD, Ky. Morehead State's outdoor track and field teams open the 2024 campaign this weekend at the 49er Classic in Charlotte, NC. The competition runs Thursday through Saturday at the Irwin Bell Track & Field Center on the UNC Charlotte campus.
The Eagles will send 16 men and 14 women to compete in 18 events over two days. MSU's first event is on Friday at 1:35 p.m., with Saturday's games starting at 11:30 a.m.
Morehead State previously participated in the competition in 2015, 2018 and 2019. Forty-four teams are expected to participate and the competition will be scored. All events are single races. There will be no qualifying tournaments and finals.
It will be the fourth straight year the Eagles will open their season on the third weekend of March, but the earliest start date since 2019, when the teams competed in the 49er Classic on the same dates as this year's meet. All three previous times MSU has competed in the UNC Charlotte competition, it has been the first game of the outdoor season.
The team has been dealing with illness recently and a few individuals who were expected to participate will not be traveling. Several others will miss the game due to injuries.
“(I) am looking forward to starting the outdoor season with warm weather and hopefully getting good grades early,” coach Clay Dixon said. “I'm excited to see this whole group compete and I think it will be a fun journey.”
The competition begins Thursday with the first day of events in the heptathlon and decathlon.
The full competition begins Friday with the women's hammer throw at 11 a.m., followed by the women's 100-meter hurdles and men's long jump at noon.
Freshman Derril Carr And Cade Sullivan will get started on Friday at 1:35 PM when they compete in the 100 meter sprint. Freshman Cheyenne Stark will follow shortly after the pair and run in the 200 meter dash.
The 400 meter sprint for women and men starts at 2:15 PM and 3:10 PM respectively. Stark will once again toe the line and will be joined by freshman Emily Spradlin in the women's event. Freshman Brady Bakerredshirt junior Micah Gray and junior Luke himself will participate in the men's race.
The Eagles' lone field event performer, freshman Ginger Haydenwill compete in the long jump at 5:30 p.m
There will be a short break before a flurry of events closes out the day. Fifth-year runner at 5:25 p.m Jarrett Forrest and oldest Peyton Fairchild will participate in the 3,000 meter Steeplechase. First-year students will also participate in the 1,500 meters for women Taylor Allensecond year Kaylyn Holman and juniors Chloe Copas And Lucy Singleton. The starting gun sounds at 5:40 PM. The men's 1,500m will follow at 6:15 p.m. Justin Bland And Toby Cookplus freshmen Armando Montes And Garrett West will represent the Blue and Gold.
The evening ends with the open 5,000 meter run. Junior Megan Bush and sophomores Abby Taylor are MSU's entries. Their race starts at 6:45 p.m. The men's event follows at 7:30 p.m. and includes seniors Kyler Stewart and freshmen Keghan Thompson.
The first field event on Saturday is the men's shot put, which starts at 10am. The first race on the track is the women's 4×100 meter relay at noon.
The Eagles will start with Hayden in the triple jump, which starts at 11:30 am
There will be a short break before the women's 800m run at 12.45pm. Natalie Curry And Hope Harrisredshirt junior Jennifer Ramirez and Singleton are the Eagle entries. The men follow at 1.05 pm with the quartet Baker, Cook, Lucas and Montes, who are all participating in their second race of the meet.
The men's sprinters will be back in action at 2:35 PM with the 200 meter sprint. Carr and Sullivan will both be on the starting line.
The 3,000-meter run is the final individual event of the meet. Freshman Lani Baskettsecond year Casey Skaggs and Spradlin race at 3:30 p.m., the men's version starts at 3:45 p.m. and includes seniors Alex Murrayand freshmen Aidan Whitsell And Noah Bunting.
A race rarely held at the collegiate level will end the day for the Eagles. Allen, Copas, Holman and Ramirez will compete together in the women's 4×800-meter relay at 4:10 p.m. The men's event starts at 4:25 pm and features Bland, Gray, Thompson and West. The lineup of each foursome will be a race day decision for Dixon.
The race will conclude with the women's and men's 4×400 meter relay at 4:40 PM and 5:00 PM respectively.
Results can be found via the link: https;//Flashresults.com/2024_Meets/Outdoor?03-14_49erClassic/index.htm.
Morehead State returns to competition on Thursday, March 21, when it travels to Richmond for the EKU Spring Meet.
