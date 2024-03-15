Ross McMullin and Jim Maxwell on war and cricket





Life so full of promiseRoss McMullin's second multibiography about Australia's lost generation of the First World War and its sequel Goodbye, dear peoplecontains another collection of interwoven stories set in that defining era. With cricket playing an important role in some of these stories, Jim Maxwell joins Ross for the discussion. Jim Maxwell has been ABC's chief cricket commentator for many years and is known around the world for his expert insights and fluent commentary. The rich came in Life so full of promise includes a potential Prime Minister whose outstanding leadership made possible a momentous Australian victory; a brilliant Waverley cricketer who still holds a world record is unknown; a popular Wahroonga doctor who was more deeply mourned than any other Australian victim; the most versatile top athlete Australia has ever seen; an admired NSW farmer whose unit was rushed to the rescue at the height of the conflict; a keen cricketer who was chosen to tour England but didn't go; a pair of close sisters who found their lives transformed; an energetic soldier mother turned political activist and Red Cross dynamo; and a bohemian Scandinavian blonde who disrupted one of Sydney's most famous families. Join Ross and Jim for an in-depth look at the lives and stories within Life so full of promise. This event is organized in collaboration with Action! Film and waron view until April 28, 2024. This special exhibition describes the use of film in documenting war experiences, from before the First World War to today. Ross McMullin is an award-winning historian and biographer, an acclaimed storyteller, and an entertaining speaker. His book Goodbye, dear people was awarded the Prime Ministers Prize for Australian History, and its new sequel, Living so full of promise: further biographies of Australia's lost generation, has been shortlisted for the Mark & ​​Evette Moran Nib Literary Award. Ross' famous biography, Pompey Elliott, has won several awards. Another biography, Will Dyson: Australia's radical genius, was shortlisted for the National Biography Prize. Ross's other books include The light on the hill And Pompey Elliott at War: In His Own Words.

