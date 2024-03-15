Report: College Football Playoff finalization of 14-team format; Starts in 2026 | News, scores, highlights, stats and rumors





David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images The College Football Playoff's move to a 12-team field will be short-lived. “The College Football Playoff is poised to take a significant step closer to a projected 14-team playoff that would begin in 2026, as the 10 FBS conferences and Notre Dame push for a Friday deadline to agree to the next contract. inform the CFP whether they will participate in the play-offs in 2026 and beyond. “Multiple sources told ESPN on Thursday that each league and Notre Dame are expected to sign a legal agreement Friday afternoon. Beginning in 2026, the new agreement will codify further financial separation of the expanded Big Ten and SEC from all others in college. The group of five commissioners is in a difficult position without any negotiating power, but sources indicate they will not opt ​​to be excluded from the CFP.” The CFP will increase from four to twelve teams for 2024 and 2025. The field will consist of five automatic qualifiers from the conference champions of the Big Ten, SEC, Big 12, ACC and the top-ranked Group of Five conference champions, as well as seven at – big teams. The format for a 14-team field has yet to be determined, but Dinich and Thamel noted that there is “expected to be ongoing discussion” on the matter. News of the College Football Playoff parallels efforts to reach an agreement on a new television contract with ESPN. “Beginning in 2026, ESPN is poised to spend an average of nearly $1.3 billion on the playoffs over six seasons,” Dinich and Thamel wrote. “The deal would include the final two years of the current CFP contract, plus a new six-year agreement for the next iteration of the playoff, sources told ESPN.” For now, however, the CFP will triple to twelve teams. The scheme is already out for the 2024-2025 postseason, which begins with first-round games on Dec. 20 and 21 at campus locations. The quarterfinals and semifinals will consist of the six New Year's bowl games over the next two weeks before the championship is held on January 20, 2025.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10113064-report-college-football-playoff-finalizing-14-team-format-set-to-start-in-2026 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos