Play at the Indian Wells tennis tournament is suspended due to a BEES invasion – forcing world number 2 Carlos Alcaraz and his opponent Alexander Zverev to take cover

Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev were forced to take cover during their quarter-final match in Indian Wells on Thursday after a swarm of bees invaded the field.

In remarkable scenes more reminiscent of a horror movie, thousands of bees descended on California's main stadium and play was immediately suspended.

An incredible photo shows the insects all over the 'spider cam' gliding across the pitch, forcing officials to raise the camera high above the stadium in an attempt to take the bees with them.

On television, a message appeared on the screen indicating that the game had been suspended due to a 'bee invasion'.

In one clip, broadcast on beIN Sports, Alcaraz can be seen running off the pitch and trying to swat the bees away from his head as they took over the match – which was just nine minutes old.

A swarm of bees covers the TV providers' 'spider cam' during Carlos Alcaraz's quarter-final

Alcaraz was forced to take cover as the insects took over the stadium in California

The TV feed went to the spider cam, which had bees crawling over it as it rose above the stadium

The quarter-final was one of the most highly anticipated matches of the tournament to date, with world No. 2 Alcaraz taking on world No. 6 Zverev for a place in the last four.

Fans quickly took to social media to react to the bizarre scenes, with Judy Murray – mother of British tennis legend Andy – joking: 'You can't be serious.'

She added: “Play has been suspended at the Stadium Court in Indian Wells following a bee invasion. That must be a first!'

The insects appeared to congregate on the spider cam and one fan commented: 'They seem to be claiming it as their new hive.'

The incident took place around 3:30 PM local time and officials had to scramble to resolve the unexpected problem.

The spider cam was lifted out of the stadium, but an hour later the problem was still not resolved

TV coverage called the stoppage the result of a “bee invasion” – certainly a first for tennis

Back in the safety of the TV room, the players watched the incredible scenes unfold on the field

Officials rushed to court to figure out how to deal with the unwanted bee invasion

Our hero has arrived. This man takes on the bees in the Alcaraz Zverev delay without fear. No bee suit. Not even gloves. We greet you. pic.twitter.com/hl0DKqTZAf The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) March 14, 2024

Incredibly, an official was ordered to take a vacuum cleaner to the spider cam, where he could be seen sucking up the bees into his device.

He quickly became a fan favorite, spending more than an hour trying to clear the playing field of the inserts – without wearing any protective equipment or beekeeping kit.

The players remained off the field as the drama unfolded, and fans waited patiently in their seats for more information.

A beekeeper was instructed to bring a vacuum to the spider camera to remove the insect from the yard

He also used his beekeeper spray on the scoreboard and quickly became a fan favorite

Spectators high-five the beekeeper as he travels around the stadium and works his magic

After an hour and a half, the players returned to the field to warm up, but Alcaraz appeared to tell the officials that he still could not concentrate on the ball and was instead “concentrating on the bees” as he attempted a shot to play.

Play eventually resumed after 1 hour and 50 minutes – shortly after 5pm on the west coast of America.

Indian Wells is one of the gems on the tennis calendar and takes place in the middle of the desert outside California.

The bizarre bee incident only affected the main stadium, with American superstar Coco Gauff able to continue her own quarter-final match on the adjacent pitch.