Madison Gay Hockey Association shows pride on ice | News

Growing up, Avery Cordingley (she/them) loved to play hockey. But often the sport was also a space where they felt different.

As a trans-masculine and non-binary individual, Cordingley realized early on in their playing career that I always had to hide parts of myself in order to find any level of acceptance within the team. For many queer and trans players, hockey isn't exactly a welcoming sport.

As an adult, Cordingley is now far from closeted and has made a home for players like her on the ice as president of a queer-inclusive hockey league. The Madison Gay Hockey Association (MGHA) provides a space that is different from all other local leagues as it focuses on fostering community for LGBTQ+ individuals. The 501(c)(3) non-profit organization strives to offer recreational hockey for adults ranging from beginners to seasoned participants.

What makes MGHA special is that everyone understands and I don't have to explain myself when I go into the locker room, Cordingley said. Since most people are weird, you better stay cool or you probably won't have a good time. So I feel safe in locker rooms. I don't feel like I have to hide my body or my pronouns or anything like that.

The MGHA consists of 18 teams and approximately 260 players, making it the largest location-based queer league in the world. The largest queer hockey organization overall is Team Trans Ice Hockey, which has chapters in Boston and Minneapolis and hosts tournaments open to public participation.

In my experience growing up with athletics in general, it's very much a situation where the nail that sticks out gets hammered down, said Cas Hutchison (he/him), who grew up playing hockey in Canada. If there is something outside of sport that you are a little bit different, you are dealt with very, very hard in many different environments.

While with MGHA [you] can be whoever you want and was here to play hockey. Everyone gets along and no party will be insulted or belittled just because you are here trying to play the sport.

Free skating

The final evening of the regular season for the competition will take place on Sunday, March 17 at 4:30 PM Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena, 2616 N. Pleasant View Road in Middleton. The following Sunday, also from 4:30 PM, MGHA will host Championship Night 2024.

The MGHA season runs most Sunday evenings annually from September to March. Players must be 18 years old, but no prior skating experience is required. Games consist of three 12-minute periods, but individual players can substitute for missing players for additional ice time.

Omar Armendariz (he/him) moved to Madison with his husband in December 2021 and found the hockey league to be a great way to meet people.

We just didn't really have friends or a community here, Armendariz said. Everyone has been very supportive. It's a very close-knit and just wonderful community.

MGHA officials make it a priority to make the league as welcoming and inclusive as possible. In addition to requiring no previous hockey experience (or even the ability to skate), the league offers 15 scholarships and equipment assistance to players who may find participating in the league too much of a financial burden.

The mission of the MGHA is to make hockey accessible to people who may not have had a chance to play, Cordingley said. We prioritize beginners, obviously LGBTQ people, and we prioritize people of color if they've ever been interested in learning to skate and play hockey [or] playing a team sport in an inclusive environment, there is no better place to give it a shot.

Photographer and hockey player Ilana Bar-Av takes to the ice to photograph the Madison Gay Hockey Association.

The competition first started in 2006 and started as one level where everyone played against each other regardless of skill level. But as interest in the MGHA grew, the league split into higher and lower skill divisions in 2019. It was then expanded to a three-tier system in 2022, consisting of six beginner, eight intermediate and four advanced teams.

The league could have easily prioritized expanding the number of advanced teams based on potential player interest, but wanted to ensure there was always room for LGBTQ+ players regardless of experience.

There are simply more queer people who have never played hockey than there are queer people with hockey experience, Cordingley said. Our challenge is: How many allies do we allow if they have hockey experience, versus do we make that space for beginners who have nowhere else to go?

In the spirit of promoting cohesiveness in the league, the season begins with all players coming together for practices, scrimmages and an evaluation of their skills. Ultimately, a Team Reveal takes place where everyone learns who they will be playing with for the rest of the season.

Team spirit

In keeping with the upbeat atmosphere of the competition, these usually feature puns and puns based on the color of the jersey. Some examples are: Black Sheep, Flamingoals, Green Eggs and WHAM!, and Red-iculous.

Players have even created custom logo stickers to put on their helmets, or nicknames to put on the back of their jerseys. This season, Yellowship of the Rink features a number of players whose jerseys depict the Lord of The Rings character Boromir in Titanic style, named Nearamir, Faramir and Whereveryouareamir.

Meanwhile, the Sexy Train 2: The Boose Is Loose team always skates onto the ice in train information and drops off the Boose (the goalie) at the net before all players skate to their starting spots. Similar to the Haka dance performed by New Zealand professional rugby teams, all efforts really emphasize the playful and friendship-oriented spirit that the competition strives to achieve.

I'm so glad I found this unique, silly, competitive group of people to learn to play with, said Christina Libs (she/her), as she completed her 10th season with the league and also served in various leadership roles. I think we do that in a really beautiful way, in a way that we can only do here in Madison.

Libs said playing in the MGHA became a useful shorthand for family or friends. It became a convenient way to introduce my coming out to friends and family by saying, “Oh, I play gay hockey,” and the rest of the story would open from there.

For those unable to attend Championship Night, the league will host an entirely separate tournament, the MGHA Classic Tournament, from April 26-28. This ice hockey-filled weekend takes place at the Verona Ice Arena.

Participants can be players from the MGHA, but they don't have to be, and the weekend tournament serves as an opportunity to connect with LGBTQ+ people in other communities. In recent years, players from Chicago, New York, Seattle and Toronto have come to Madison to compete.

And the league has already submitted applications for next season, Cordingley said. We never have enough places for all the people who want to participate. That's why I tell people if you want to get involved, get your applications in quickly, now, yesterday, last month!