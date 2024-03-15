Achanta Sharath Kamal leaves the quarter-finals





Indian men's singles paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal's dream run at the 2024 WTT Singapore Smash came to an end as he suffered a quarter-final defeat to Frances Felix Leburn on Friday. Against the number 6 in the world, the Indian lost 9-11, 2-11, 7-11, 11-9, 8-11 in a match that lasted just under 32 minutes. Prior to his quarter-finals in Singapore this week, Sharath had never won a single match at the WTT Smash, table tennis's top tournament. In fact, his best-ever showing in the circuit was a round-16 finish at a second-tier Star Contender event in 2021. Moreover, the decline in performance over the past year and a half was so great that by September 2023 the 41-year-old veteran had fallen 111 in the men's singles world rankings. Sharath, a major winner of Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, started in the qualifying round in WTT Singapore Smash before embarking on his massive killing spree in the Southeast Asian country. He won three matches in the qualifying round before beating world No. 51 Nicholas Burgos of Chile 3–0 in the men's singles Round of 64. After defeating a higher-ranked opponent in the first round, Sharath, currently ranked 88th in the world, defeated world number 13 Darko Jorgic of Slovakia 3-1 to advance to the pre -quarters. The Tamil Nadu paddler was a match behind before bouncing back to win 8-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-9 and knock Jorgic out of the competition. I have played against him twice and lost both times, Sharath had told WTT after the win. So I went into the match thinking that I could at least start with one set, because last time I lost 0-3. Sharath continued his good form in the Round of 16 when he defeated world number 22 Omar Assar of Egypt 3-0, registering his best ever showing in a WTT event. I didn't expect a 3-0 win, I thought it would be much closer, Sharath had said after reaching the quarter-finals. I moved very well, I served and received very well. In the third game I rushed too much. But I'm happy I could win. Although Leburn interrupted Sharath's dream run in the last eight leg on Friday, the veteran paddler is expected to break into the top 40 of the world rankings next week. He will also regain his spot as India's No. 1 when the rankings are next updated.

