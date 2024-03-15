Wildcats fall short in attempt to upset No. 10 Marquette 71-65

Wild cat shawl

Final Score: No. 10 Marquette 71, Villanova 65 (OT)

Overview: Villanova mounted a comeback in the second half, surviving what appeared to be a buzzer-beating game winner from Marquette at the end of regulation, but failed to upset the Golden Eagles, dropping a 71 decision in overtime -65 falls.

Eric Dixon posted a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds and Justin Moore added 11 rebounds. The Wildcats defense was on edge all night, slowing the pace against a Marquette team that was without 2023 BIG EAST Player of the Year Tyler Kolek.

Villanova held the Golden Eagles to .397 shooting on the night, but couldn't generate enough offense to get the win.

“Give Marquette a lot of credit,” the head coach said Kyle Neptune . “They played extremely hard and made some really hard shots when they had to. They got some hard stops when they had to and made it difficult for us defensively.

“On our side, I'm very proud of how our guys kept fighting to reach overtime.”

The Wildcats played their fifth overtime game of 2023-2024 (2-3) and their sixth in BIG EAST tournament history (3-3).

One man down: The Wildcats played without a junior guard Jordan Longino , who suffered a left knee sprain in Wednesday night's win over DePaul. His status is officially improving day by day.

Pace felt good early on: Marquette had a 5-4 lead at the first official timeout of the night, 4:02 into the first half. The Wildcats' defense was in top form, but on the offensive end, Villanova failed on its first five attempts from beyond the three-point arc, part of a 2-for-7 effort from the field in the opening minutes.

When David Joplin tapped in Marquette's second 3-pointer, the lead was 8-4.

An 8-0 blowout by the Wildcats gave Villanova its first lead of the evening. When Hakim Hart dropped his second three-pointer in the opening minutes, the 'Cats leading 15-12. A Tre Norman 3-pointer tied the game at 15 midway through the half. A Tyler Burton corner 3-pointer helped the Wildcats keep the lead at the U8 timeout, 18-17.

With 7:28 on the clock, 12 of VU's 16 attempts from the field were from beyond the arc as Marquette often used a 2-3 zone defense. They converted four: two from Hart and one from Burton and Eric Dixon .

The Golden Eagles jumped to a 23-20 lead with 2:53 left in the period. Hart and Burton, who combined for eleven points in the first half, were saddled with two fouls each. Dixon scored the remaining nine points.

Brendan Hausen sank a 3-pointer and Dixon ended the period with a basket, giving Villanova a 29-28 lead at intermission. The Wildcats led in large part thanks to a defense that held the Golden Eagles to 10-of-29 shooting in the period (.345) and had a 19-16 edge on the glass.

Dixon's 13 points led all scorers during those 20 minutes.

After the break: Marquette executed a give-and-go for a Kam Jones bucket on the opening possession of the period and followed that with another score the next time to go up 33-30 in the opening minute. Villanova, meanwhile, missed a shot at the end of the shot clock and had turnovers on the first two series of the half.

The Golden Eagles used an 11-2 lead in the first 4:40 of the second half to take a 39-31 lead. Villanova, meanwhile, struggled to score, connecting on 3-of-14 from the field through the first 9:30 of the half, allowing Marquette to maintain its eight-point lead, 47-39.

Of TJ Bamba Adding five quick points on a pair of free throws and a triple, Villanova cut the Golden Eagles' lead to 50-46 after 12:01 had been played in the period. When Bamba drained a corner 3-pointer on the next VU possession, the Wildcats trailed 50-49. After another defensive stop, Moore scored to put VU on top, 51-50 with 7:07 left in the second half.

Marquette scored the next six points to go back up by a count of 56-51.

When Bamba fouled on a three-point shot, the 'Cats trailed by three points. Bamba calmly sank all three free throws, and the game was tied when the clock dropped below the one-minute mark.

An apparent game-winning basket by Marquette on the final regular play was initially deemed good before the clock struck 0:00. But a review by the referees overturned the decision and sent this match to extra time with the score tied at 58.

Extra time: A 3-pointer by Chase Ross broke a 63-63 tie with 1:55 to play in the extra session. When Mark Armstrong which ended with 12 points scored on a drive, cutting the lead to 67-65 with 47 seconds to play. But Oso Ighodaro, who was held to just four points on the night, made a tough turnaround on Dixon with 18 seconds left to seal the decisive blow.

What they said: Neptunus on what comes next: “Right now we're just processing this. Our guys came here because they wanted to win the Big East Tournament. There's a lot of disappointment right now and we're focused on processing this.”