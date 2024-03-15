Springdale is looking for a new football field, coach for next season

The Allegheny Valley School Board hopes to answer two major uncertainties about the district's football program at its meeting Tuesday: where the team will play and who the coach will be.

School administrators will consider authorizing the administration to secure an off-site football field for the fall. They will also consider hiring a head football coach.

For years the team played at Veterans Memorial Field along Lincoln Avenue in Springdale. The football team is the only Springdale High School team to play at Veterans Field.

Superintendent Pat Graczyk pointed to an Oct. 18, 2022, board meeting where members voted to terminate the lease agreement with Springdale Borough for use of the field.

It expires at the end of this school year, according to district spokeswoman Jan Zastawniak.

“So as it stands now, after the vote, (athletic director Amanda Noel) will work on this with (director Andrew Leviski) and … we'll get a field for the 2024-2025 season,” Graczyk said.

Also on Tuesday's agenda is a motion to hire a head football coach, Zastawniak said. Ryan Tempalski resigned in December. The names of the candidates were not available Thursday.

If the school board approves an off-site football field, the district would also have to consider possible changes to the athletic department's budget for the coming year, Grazyk said.

“We're going to have to bus our student-athletes to those games,” Grazyk said.

The team typically gets about 500 to 600 spectators at home games, Zastawniak said. Zastawniak did not say where the district is looking at possible locations for the upcoming season.

“If the board approves the recommendation Tuesday, the district will work as quickly as possible to find a field where the 2024 season can begin in August,” Zastawniak said.

When asked what the plan is after the fall football season, Zastawniak said, “The district continues to have discussions with Springdale Borough regarding Veterans Field.”

Springdale High's boys and girls soccer teams play on a field across Butler Street from the high school. It has much less seating and no concession stands.

The concerns of band boosters

The district would have to provide security and additional staff for things like ticketing and concessions for its booster groups.

Susan Blanchflower, president of the Springdale Band Parents Association, said operating the concession stand is how the marching band raises most of its funding.

“When we go to a different field, there are so many different portions,” she said. “We'd like to know: Can we use their concession stands, can we sell our programs?”

Blanchflower also said the band is growing and working to become more involved in the district and community.

“We really grew last year,” she says. “The year before we had a total of 19 students, including our color guard. This year we have 41 kids in our program – 31 band members and 10 guards – so we are still trying to grow the program and make it bigger.

Pollino: Your opinion welcome

Board President Nino Pollino encouraged parents to voice their concerns and questions to district administrators.

“These are all things that we want to continue as much as possible. We're trying to find another facility, and we're going to ask those things, what we can and can't do… that will be in the decision-making process,” Pollino said. “I don't think there's anyone on the board who wants to see all this go away. It's just: how can we deal with it?”

The team playing at Veterans Field was in danger last summer because of a slightly sloping wall behind the visitors' stands. The district followed a recommendation from Senate Engineering, now LSSE, and closed a portion of the bleachers to spectators.

At the time, the Senate reported that there was no danger to the other parts of the wall.

“The district is awaiting a report from the engineer on the wall,” Zastawniak said.

Veterans Field was built in 1938. Dynamo football has been played there ever since – except for 1946 and from 1973 to 1977, when it played at Dreshar Stadium in Tarentum during field renovations.