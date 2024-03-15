Sports
Women's tennis prepared to host No. 21 Oklahoma, No. 7 Texas – UCF Athletics
ORLANDO – After its first Big 12 Conference win in Fort Worth, Texas, the UCF women's tennis team returns home this weekend to take on No. 21 Oklahoma and No. 7 Texas. The Knights will host their first kids' day of the season against the Sooners on Friday, with clinics starting at 4:30 p.m. and the game starting at 6 p.m. The Longhorns come to town on Sunday, with first service scheduled for noon.
FINAL TIMEOUT
On their first road trip of the Big 12 playing season, the Knights split the decisions, coming off a tight 4-2 battle against Baylor and emerging victorious over TCU, 4-3. Jantje Tilbuerger and Anique Kattenerg earned the two singles points for the Knights against Baylor, both in dominant, straight-set fashion. Kattenberg's 6-4, 6-3 win on court five was her second victory of the season and first on fifth-ranked singles. Tilbuerger kept her spot in the win column against Baylor with a 6-3, 6-2 on court four. Tilbuerger hasn't dropped a game since Feb. 18 against Wisconsin.
After a 3-0 defeat against TCU, the team came back in dominant proportions to win the match 4-3. UCF won four straight singles courts to earn its first Big 12 match as a member of the conference. Sophia Biolay got the Knights on the board on court two with her fifth straight singles victory, a 6-3, 6-0 decision. Tilbuerger finished in position four not long after, putting the Knights within one of tying the score. The 6-4, 6-4 victory marked the sophomore's third straight win, a season high. Kattenberg was next in line to add a count to the board. The redshirt junior fell in her first set, but wasn't satisfied with a loss and came back to take the second and third sets. The 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 battle leveled the match at three points. Noel Saidenova won the match for the Knights with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 battle on court three. The victory marked her seventh singles victory of the season.
KNIGHTS IN THE POLLS
With an undefeated weekend, Biolay, who is ranked No. 106 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association, remains at her highest ranking in the singles polls. The straight-set, 6-3, 6-0 win on court two against TCU's Isabel Pascual marked her fifth straight singles victory, the longest active streak by a Knight. The junior is also tied with Saidenova for the most singles wins on the team with seven. With the win over TCU, UCF moved up four spots in the ITA team poll to No. 57.
SCOUT FASTER
Oklahoma enters the game with a 7-4 record, riding a two-game win streak after beating Cincinnati and West Virginia at home last weekend. The Sooners have taken the doubles point in five straight matches, led by the two ranked doubles pairings of No. 22 Roisin Gilheany and Dana Guzman, and No. 63 Julia Garcia Ruiz and Zdena Safarova.
Singles players No. 33 Garcia Ruiz, No. 42 Dana Guzman, No. 43 Florencia Urrutia and No. 72 Alina Shcherbinina call Norman, Oklahoma, their home. Garcia Ruiz is undefeated in the doubles season, with nine wins and only two sets behind in the completed matches.
The Knights and the Sooners have already met once this season, in the opening round of the ITA Kickoff Weekend in Norman, Oklahoma. The then No. 16 Sooners won the game 4-0 and led the all-time series 1-6.
EXPLORING THE LANGHORNS
Texas has a 10-3 overall record in the 2024 dual-match season and a 3-0 record in conference play. The Longhorns have defeated Oklahoma, West Virginia and Cincinnati so far in the conference season and travel to Houston before arriving at the USTA National Campus. The team advanced to the second round of the ITA National Team Indoor Championships before falling 4-3 to eventual champion Oklahoma State.
Texas has three ranked singles players in the form of No. 20 Sabina Zeynalova, No. 21 Malaika Rapolu and No. 39 Tanya Sasnouskaya. The 17th-ranked doubles of Taisiya Pachkaleva and Zeynalova, the 46th-ranked duo of Sasnouskaya and Zeynalova, the 74th-ranked tandem of Charlotte Chavatipon and Sasnouskaya and the 78th-ranked partnership of Rapolu and Vivian Ovrootsky donate also the Orange and White.
The teams have met only twice before, with Texas winning both games.
